26.11.2020 23:53:00

Iron Ore Company of Canada Dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") has declared a dividend payable on December 17, 2020.  The Corporation's portion is U.S. $67,950,000 or about CDN. $88.3 million

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Sorgt Thanksgiving für Auftrieb beim VP-Bank Corona-Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

An der Wall Street wird am Donnerstag feiertagesbedingt nicht gehandelt. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielt sich eine positive Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztlich seitwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz aus.

