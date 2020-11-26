Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
26.11.2020
Iron Ore Company of Canada Dividend
TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") has declared a dividend payable on December 17, 2020. The Corporation's portion is U.S. $67,950,000 or about CDN. $88.3 million.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.
SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
