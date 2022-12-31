SMI 10'729 -1.2%  SPI 13'735 -1.1%  Dow 33'147 -0.2%  DAX 13'924 -1.1%  Euro 0.9895 0.5%  EStoxx50 3'794 -1.5%  Gold 1'825 0.8%  Bitcoin 15'334 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9245 0.0%  Öl 86.0 4.5% 
01.01.2023 00:55:00

iRocket Appoints Ret. General Stephen Lyons to Board of Directors

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 31, 2022, the Board of Directors of Innovative Rocket Technologies Inc. (iRocket) has appointed General Stephen "Steve" Lyons (U.S. Army, ret.) as a director.

General Steve Lyons, joins the Board following more than 38 years of distinguished military service.

General Steve Lyons, joins the Board following more than 38 years of distinguished military service, culminating in his service from 2018 to 2021 as the 13th commander of US Transportation Command (TRANSCOM), one of 11 DOD combatant commands responsible to deploy and sustain military forces globally, provide humanitarian assistance, and integrate the Department's  multibillion-dollar joint deployment and distribution enterprise. He retired from the United States Army in 2021.

"General Lyons' deep understanding of defense and broad experience in military operations and matters of national security will be of great value to our Board," said iRocket Chairman and CEO Asad Malik.

In May 2022, General Lyons was appointed by the White House to be the new Port and Supply Chain Envoy to the Biden-Harris Administration Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force. General Lyons works with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), the White House National Economic Council (NEC), ports, rail, trucking and other private companies across our supply chains to continue to address bottlenecks, speed up the movement of goods, and help lower costs for American families. 

Retired General Lyons Bio:

Retired General Stephen R. Lyons took command August 24, 2018, becoming the 13th commander of U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), one of 11 Combatant Commands in the Department of Defense. USTRANSCOM's mission is to project and sustain military power globally in order to assure our friends and allies, deter potential adversaries, and if necessary respond to win decisively. Lyons' experience spans 36 years of military service in positions of progressive leadership responsibility.

A native of Rensselaer, New York, Lyons graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the US Army in 1983. He holds two master's degrees, one from the Naval Postgraduate School in logistics management (1993); and a second from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces in national resource strategy (2005).

His numerous awards include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal (with Oak Leaf Cluster) and the Defense Superior Service Medal.

Lyons is married to Maureen Lyons and they have two children, Kara, and Dylan.

About iRocket

Founded in 2018, Innovative Rocket Technologies Inc. (iRocket), is proud to be the first fully autonomous, Reusable Small Launch vehicle manufacturer, utilizing 3D printing and additive manufacturing. With an innovative design, our focus is on reliability and rapid low-cost access to space. We are ready to pave the way for innovations in the space industry by addressing the various inefficiencies that currently exist. With our proprietary reusable engine technology, iRocket is well-equipped to be the small launch service provider of choice. We hope you'll join our journey in revolutionizing rocketry into the 21st century.

For more about iRocket, visit us at www.irocketusa.com and follow us on LinkedIn @iRocket Twitter at @iRocketUSA.

iRocket Logo (PRNewsfoto/iRocket)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irocket-appoints-ret-general-stephen-lyons-to-board-of-directors-301711684.html

SOURCE Innovative Rocket Technologies Inc.

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

