iRobot Reports Second-Quarter Financial Results

BEDFORD, Mass., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019.

"We delivered 15% revenue growth as a result of double-digit expansion in each major geographic region," said Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer of iRobot. "We took steps to adjust spending during the quarter, which enabled us to deliver higher-than-expected operating income and EPS results. The successful launch of our new Roomba s9 vacuums and Braava jet m6 mops at the end of May represented an important milestone in our plans to strengthen Roomba leadership, extend the portfolio beyond vacuuming and advance our position in the Smart Home."

Commenting on the Company's outlook for 2019, Angle stated, "Although we achieved our U.S. revenue target in the second quarter, we believe that the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and the recently implemented 25% tariffs are likely to constrain U.S. market segment growth in the second half of the year below our expectations at the start of 2019. Given our results for the year-to-date and the anticipated impact of higher tariffs on domestic segment growth, we believe it is prudent to update our 2019 full-year expectations. We now anticipate full-year 2019 revenue of $1.2 to $1.25 billion, which represents year-over-year growth of approximately 10% to 14%, full-year 2019 operating income of $75 to $100 million, and full-year 2019 EPS of $2.40 to $3.15."

"Even as we operate in a higher tariff environment in the U.S., 2019 is shaping up to be another successful year of double-digit revenue growth and impressive global segment leadership. Moving forward, we remain enthusiastic about the many attractive opportunities we see to advance key elements of our strategy that underpin our efforts to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value," concluded Angle.

Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $260.2 million , compared with $226.3 million for the second quarter of 2018. Revenue for the first half of 2019 was $497.8 million , compared with $443.4 million last year.

, compared with for the second quarter of 2018. Revenue for the first half of 2019 was , compared with last year. Operating income in the second quarter of 2019 was $5.3 million , compared with $13.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. For the first half of 2019, operating income was $27.5 million , compared with $38.8 million a year ago.

, compared with in the second quarter of 2018. For the first half of 2019, operating income was , compared with a year ago. Quarterly earnings per share were $0.25 for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $0.37 in the second quarter of 2018. First-half earnings per share were $1.03 , compared with $1.08 in the first half of 2018.

Q219 and Recent Business Highlights

Delivered double-digit Q2 revenue growth in all major geographic markets.

Q2 revenue grew 18% internationally and 12% in the U.S.

Investments in R&D continued to yield tangible results.

Launched the Roomba® s9 vacuum and Braava jet® m6 mop in Q2 – two of three new products planned for 2019.

Continued progress with manufacturing diversification initiatives.

Appointed Eva Manolis to the iRobot Board of Directors, bringing substantial product development and global ecommerce experience within the consumer technology space.

to the iRobot Board of Directors, bringing substantial product development and global ecommerce experience within the consumer technology space. Roomba was featured as part of Amazon Prime Day for the fifth consecutive year, and was specifically touted by Amazon as one of the event's top-selling smart home devices.

Financial Expectations

Management provides the following expectations with respect to the fiscal year ending December 28, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2019: Current Previous





Revenue $1.2 - $1.25 billion $1.28 - $1.31 billion Operating Income $75 - $100 million $108 - $118 million Earnings Per Share $2.40 - $3.15 $3.15 - $3.40

Second-Quarter Conference Call

iRobot will host a conference call tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second fiscal quarter 2019, business outlook, and outlook for fiscal year 2019 financial performance. Pertinent details include:

Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call-In Number: 213-358-0894 Passcode: 8832179

A live, audio broadcast of the conference call will also be available at https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/q2-2019-irobot-corp-earnings-conference-call. An archived version of the broadcast will be available on the same website shortly after the conclusion of the live event. A replay of the telephone conference call will be available through July 30, and can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, passcode 8832179.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 25 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

For iRobot Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, iRobot Corp.'s expectations regarding: future financial performance; future operating performance; growth and investment strategy; demand for robots; new product introductions; and anticipated revenue, operating income and earnings per share for the fiscal year ending December 28, 2019. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. In particular, the risks and uncertainties include, among other things: our ability to operate in an emerging market; the financial strength of our customers and retailers; the impact of tariffs on goods imported into the United States; general economic conditions; market acceptance of and adoption of our products; and competition. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iRobot Corp., see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

































For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018















Revenue $ 260,172

$ 226,317

$ 497,833

$ 443,385 Cost of revenue:













Cost of product revenue 138,891

103,712

253,929

200,213 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,111

4,679

6,188

9,461 Total cost of revenue 142,002

108,391

260,117

209,674















Gross profit 118,170

117,926

237,716

233,711















Operating expenses:













Research and development 35,650

34,924

70,919

67,869 Selling and marketing 56,409

45,910

95,245

77,239 General and administrative 20,592

23,468

43,499

49,301 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 269

269

540

542 Total operating expenses 112,920

104,571

210,203

194,951















Operating income 5,250

13,355

27,513

38,760















Other income, net 1,533

1,507

2,813

2,026















Income before income taxes 6,783

14,862

30,326

40,786 Income tax (benefit) expense (424)

4,391

599

9,914 Net income $ 7,207

$ 10,471

$ 29,727

$ 30,872















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.26

$ 0.38

$ 1.06

$ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.25

$ 0.37

$ 1.03

$ 1.08















Number of shares used in per share calculations:











Basic 28,079

27,615

27,970

27,802 Diluted 28,763

28,337

28,779

28,658































Stock-based compensation included in above figures:







Cost of revenue $ 405

$ 347

$ 783

$ 688 Research and development 2,547

1,794

4,925

3,483 Selling and marketing 916

750

1,719

1,488 General and administrative 3,726

3,540

7,031

6,718 Total $ 7,594

$ 6,431

$ 14,458

$ 12,377

iRobot Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands)









June 29, 2019

December 29, 2018







Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,795

$ 130,373 Short term investments 23,984

31,605 Accounts receivable, net 90,401

162,166 Inventory 192,010

164,633 Other current assets 41,960

25,660 Total current assets 481,150

514,437 Property and equipment, net 71,728

57,026 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,002

- Deferred tax assets 33,862

36,979 Goodwill 120,538

118,896 Intangible assets, net 18,636

24,273 Other assets 25,099

15,350 Total assets $ 801,015

$ 766,961







Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Accounts payable $ 86,848

$ 136,742 Accrued expenses 63,629

71,259 Deferred revenue and customer advances 2,101

5,756 Total current liabilities 152,578

213,757 Operating lease liabilities 58,068

- Deferred tax liabilities 2,110

4,005 Other long-term liabilities 8,683

13,877 Total long-term liabilities 68,861

17,882 Total liabilities 221,439

231,639 Stockholders' equity 579,576

535,322 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 801,015

$ 766,961

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)

















For the six months ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 29,727

$ 30,872 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 17,905

17,606 Stock-based compensation 14,458

12,377 Deferred income taxes, net 535

(4,208) Other 3,106

384 Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (use) source





Accounts receivable 67,808

66,085 Inventory (27,112)

(10,303) Prepaid and other current assets (14,246)

(12,764) Accounts payable (52,835)

(46,519) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (18,043)

(27,211) Net cash provided by operating activities 21,303

26,319







Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (14,705)

(14,284) Change in other assets (4,541)

(1,837) Proceeds from sale of equity investment -

629 Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,817)

- Purchases of investments -

(6,438) Sales and maturities of investments 5,880

7,000 Net cash used in investing activities (16,183)

(14,930)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock plans 4,680

2,605 Income tax withholding payment associated with restricted stock vesting (7,277)

(3,532) Stock repurchases -

(50,000) Net cash used in financing activities (2,597)

(50,927)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (101)

(314) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,422

(39,852) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 130,373

128,635 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 132,795

$ 88,783

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Information (unaudited)

































For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018 Revenue: *





























Consumer $ 260,172

$ 226,317

$ 497,833

$ 443,385















Domestic $ 124,472

$ 111,526

$ 238,537

$ 218,388 International $ 135,700

$ 114,791

$ 259,296

$ 224,997















Gross margin 45.4 %

52.1 %

47.8 %

52.7 %















Consumer units shipped* 1,074

953

1,950

1,768 Vacuum 935

819

1,699

1,530 Mopping 139

134

251

237















Consumer revenue** $ 260

$ 226

$ 498

$ 443 Vacuum*** $ 237

$ 204

$ 458

$ 405 Mopping*** $ 23

$ 22

$ 40

$ 38















Average gross selling prices for robot units - Consumer $ 296

$ 285

$ 307

$ 296















Days sales outstanding 32

30

-

-















Days in inventory 123

97

-

-















Headcount 1,120

982

-

-































* in thousands













** in millions













*** includes accessory revenue















iRobot Corporation

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items. We also provide a non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, as described below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets: Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets including completed technology, customer relationships, and reacquired distribution rights acquired in connection with business combinations. Amortization charges for our acquisition-related intangible assets are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Net Merger, Acquisition and Divestiture (Income) Expense: Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense primarily consists of transaction fees, professional fees, and transition and integration costs directly associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. The occurrence and amount of these costs will vary depending on the timing and size of these transactions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Stock-Based Compensation: Stock-based compensation is a non-cash charge relating to stock-based awards. We exclude this expense as it is a non-cash expense, and we assess our internal operations excluding this expense and believe it facilitates comparisons to the performance of other companies.

IP Litigation Expense, Net: IP litigation expense, net relates to legal costs incurred to litigate patent, trademark, copyright and false advertising infringements, or to oppose or defend against interparty actions related to intellectual property. Any settlement payment or proceeds resulting from these infringements are included or netted against the costs. We exclude these costs from our non-GAAP measures as we do not believe these costs have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and may vary in size depending on the timing and results of such litigations and settlements.

Gain/Loss on Strategic Investments: Gain/loss on strategic investments includes fair value adjustments, realized gains and losses on the sales of these investments and losses on the impairment of these investments. We exclude these items from our non-GAAP measures because we do not believe they correlate to the performance of our core business and may vary in size based on market conditions and events. We believe that the exclusion of these gains or losses provides investors with a supplemental view of our operational performance.

Income tax adjustments: Income tax adjustments include the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rate for each adjustment. We also exclude certain tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. These certain tax items include, among other non-recurring tax items, impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and stock-based compensation windfall benefits. We believe disclosure of the income tax provision before the effect of such tax items is important to permit investors' consistent earnings comparison between periods.

Adjusted EBITDA: We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, gain on business acquisition, net intellectual property litigation expense, and restructuring expense. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance.

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands)

































For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018 GAAP Net Income $ 7,207

$ 10,471

$ 29,727

$ 30,872















Interest income, net (682)

(196)

(1,530)

(495) Income tax (benefit) expense (424)

4,391

599

9,914 Depreciation 5,801

3,942

11,177

7,603 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,380

4,948

6,728

10,003















EBITDA 15,282

23,556

46,701

57,897































Stock-based compensation 7,594

6,431

14,458

12,377 Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense 143

164

295

23 IP litigation expense, net (676)

759

(207)

3,330















Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,343

$ 30,910

$ 61,247

$ 73,627 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 8.6 %

13.7 %

12.3 %

16.6 %

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





























For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018 GAAP Revenue $ 260,172

$ 226,317

$ 497,833

$ 443,385















GAAP Gross Profit 118,170

117,926

237,716

233,711 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,111

4,679

6,188

9,461 Stock-based compensation 405

347

783

688 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 121,686

$ 122,952

$ 244,687

$ 243,860















GAAP Operating Income $ 5,250

$ 13,355

$ 27,513

$ 38,760 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,380

4,948

6,728

10,003 Stock-based compensation 7,594

6,431

14,458

12,377 Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense 143

164

295

23 IP litigation expense, net (676)

759

(207)

3,330 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 15,691

$ 25,657

$ 48,787

$ 64,493















GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Expense $ (424)

$ 4,391

$ 599

$ 9,914 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 1,797

2,830

3,622

6,170 Other tax adjustments 1,461

(2,440)

5,527

(1,728) Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 2,834

$ 4,781

$ 9,748

$ 14,356















GAAP Net Income $ 7,207

$ 10,471

$ 29,727

$ 30,872 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,380

4,948

6,728

10,003 Stock-based compensation 7,594

6,431

14,458

12,377 Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense 143

164

295

23 IP litigation expense, net (676)

759

(207)

3,330 (Gain)/loss on strategic investments (629)

(682)

(572)

(401) Income tax effect (3,258)

(390)

(9,149)

(4,442) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 13,761

$ 21,701

$ 41,280

$ 51,762















GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.25

$ 0.37

$ 1.03

$ 1.08 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.12

0.17

0.24

0.35 Stock-based compensation 0.26

0.23

0.50

0.43 Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense -

-

0.01

- IP litigation expense, net (0.02)

0.03

(0.01)

0.12 (Gain)/loss on strategic investments (0.02)

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.01) Income tax effect (0.11)

(0.01)

(0.32)

(0.16) Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.48

$ 0.77

$ 1.43

$ 1.81

