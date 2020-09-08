BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in the following virtual investor conferences this week. Pertinent details include:

Date:

September 9, 2020 Conference:

Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference Presentation Time:

8:55 a.m. ET Event URL:

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-citis-2020-virtual-global-technology-conference iRobot executives:

Colin Angle, chairman and CEO



Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and CFO



Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

Date:

September 10, 2020 Conference:

Colliers Securities 2020 Institutional Investor Conference Event URL:

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-colliers-securities-5th-annual-institutional-investors-conference Note:

This is a one-on-one and small group meeting event with no webcasting available iRobot executives:

Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and CFO



Keith Hartsfield, chief product officer



Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

About iRobot Corporation

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irobot-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301125553.html

SOURCE iRobot Corporation