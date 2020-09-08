08.09.2020 15:26:00

iRobot Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in the following virtual investor conferences this week.  Pertinent details include:

iRobot logo. (PRNewsfoto/iRobot Corp.)

Date:


September 9, 2020

Conference:


Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference  

Presentation Time:


8:55 a.m. ET

Event URL:


https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-citis-2020-virtual-global-technology-conference   

iRobot executives:


Colin Angle, chairman and CEO



Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and CFO



Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

 

Date:


September 10, 2020

Conference:


Colliers Securities 2020 Institutional Investor Conference

Event URL:


https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-colliers-securities-5th-annual-institutional-investors-conference  

Note:


This is a one-on-one and small group meeting event with no webcasting available

iRobot executives:


Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and CFO



Keith Hartsfield, chief product officer



Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

About iRobot Corporation
iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irobot-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301125553.html

SOURCE iRobot Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 75.26
0.19 %
The Swatch Grp 201.30
-0.20 %
Novartis 79.58
-0.71 %
Roche Hldg G 319.95
-0.71 %
LafargeHolcim 42.31
-0.82 %
Alcon 50.14
-2.11 %
CS Group 9.76
-2.68 %
Sika 210.20
-3.04 %
Adecco Group 46.80
-3.23 %
Lonza Grp 534.60
-3.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:10
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Geberit AG, Nestle SA
09:48
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
07:59
SMI-Anleger werden wieder mutiger
06:23
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neuer Kursanstieg? / Adecco – 50er-EMA im Wochenchart im Fokus
07.09.20
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
03.09.20
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple-Keynote 2020: Darauf können Apple-Fans sich freuen
Smartphone-Verkäufe brechen weltweit um 20 Prozent ein - Apples Erfolg bleibt konstant
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Bullen treiben Tesla an
SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 13.100-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Sanofi-Aktie legt zu: Corona-Impfstoff von Sanofi soll weniger als zehn Euro kosten
Swiss Re-Aktie gefragt: Corona und Unwetter als Wachstumstreiber für Schadensversicherungen
Roche erhält US-Zulassung für Gavreto bei Lungenkrebs - Roche-Aktie im Plus
Wall Street tiefrot -- SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Alibaba-Tochter Ant Financial vor Mega-Börsengang: Die grössten Nutzniesser
Burkhalter mit tieferem Gewinn im Halbjahr - Aktie gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schwächer erwartet -- SMI sinkt -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
An der Wall Street dürfte es nach dem langen Wochenende zu Verlusten kommen. An der heimischen Börse dominieren am Dienstag negative Vorzeichen. Währenddessen geht es auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt gen Süden. An den Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich die Indizes dagegen auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB