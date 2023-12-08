Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.12.2023 00:08:00

IRO TAKES OVER THE SOHO HOUSE TENT THURSDAY NIGHT OF ART BASEL

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRO took over the iconic tent at Soho Beach House on Thursday December 7, making it the brand's introductory activation during Art Basel in Miami Beach.

IRO TAKES OVER THE TENT AT SOHO BEACH HOUSE FOR ART BASEL PARTY

The night kicked off with a private cocktail party in the tent's newly added loft space that was added to the house for the first time this year. Artist RIOCAM, displayed his automoda pieces throughout the space as guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Batsheva Haart, Sofia Resing, Carolina Lindo, Valentina Hites and Lisa DiCicco all were in attendance and dressed in the newest collections, in addition to many other friends of the brand. DJ Amrit kept the electric energy going as the night went on and soon transitioned into the blowout afterparty.

EVENT IMAGES HERE

The tent quickly filled with guests that partied well into the morning with an all-female DJ lineup featuring Layla Benitez and Desiree dressed in colorful leather looks from IRO's SS24 collection. The afterparty featured special appearances by Leon Bridges and Amar'e Stoudemire. The crowd of influential creatives enjoyed interactive photo moments and specialty cocktails throughout the beach front disco.

"We're pleased to enter the Art Basel circuit with an unforgettable night celebrating fashion, music and art during this important week in Miami. We look forward to growing and expanding on this night for years to come." Daniel Power, Vice President of IRO.  

ABOUT IRO

Established in 2006 IRO is a Parisian based women's and menswear fashion brand. With the opening of their first boutique in Saint Germain, IRO has become a global luxury brand with over 70 boutiques and 600 points of sale around the globe, constantly expanding.

Sofia Resing and Michael Chima at IRO x SOHO HOUSE in SS24 collection

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iro-takes-over-the-soho-house-tent-thursday-night-of-art-basel-302010548.html

SOURCE IRO

