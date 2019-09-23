+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.09.2019 08:47:00

IRLAB Presents at the 2019 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRLAB announced today that Prof. Per Svenningsson, on behalf of IRLAB, will be presenting a poster titled "A phase IIa trial studying the safety and tolerability of IRL752 in patients with Parkinson's disease dementia" at the 2019 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders in Nice, France. The presentation will be held on Monday, September 23. 

The 2019 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders is held on September 22-26 and aims to encourage sharing ideas among those involved in the care and research of movement disorders to advance the related clinical and scientific discipline. Congress audience will include clinicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, post-doctoral fellows, medical residents and medical students with an interest in the current research and approaches for the diagnosis and treatment of movement disorders. 

Nicholas Waters, CEO at IRLAB, commented "Prof. Svenningsson is an outstanding researcher and we are glad to be working closely with him. It is great to get this type of recognition in the medical community and it is a privilege to be selected to present at the congress, which also means that our data caught the interest of the congress committee among many other abstract submissions."

Find the poster presentation at the congress:

Abstract number: 209

Abstract title: A phase IIa trial studying the safety and tolerability of IRL752 in patients with Parkinson's disease dementia

Poster session topic: Clinical Trials, Pharmacology and Treatment

Presentation Date: Monday, September 23

Presentation time: 13:45 – 15:15

For further information
Nicholas Waters
CEO                
Phone: +46-730-75-77-01     
E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irlab-therapeutics-ab/r/irlab-presents-at-the-2019-international-congress-of-parkinson-s-disease-and-movement-disorders,c2912593

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15440/2912593/1109966.pdf

Release

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu IRLAB Therapeutics AB Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu IRLAB Therapeutics AB Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.09.19
Saudi-Arabien kaschiert Probleme zu Hause
20.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
20.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz-Chance mit «Lock-in-Feature»
20.09.19
SMI - Optimisten übernehmen das Ruder
20.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Fallender Trendkanal klar intakt / Adecco – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 38: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tim Draper prophezeit einen Bitcoinkurs von über 250'000 US-Dollar
Bitcoin zum Schleuderpreis: Hier erhielt man Coins für nur 8'000 Dollar je Münze
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken ab
SMI in Rot -- DAX startet schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes unter Druck
Sonntagstrend: Union legt leicht zu - Grüne und SPD unverändert
Überlebenskampf von Thomas Cook spitzt sich zu
Deutsche zweifeln laut Umfrage an Wirksamkeit des Klimapakets
Boeing entschädigt Icelandair wegen 737-Max-Flugverbot
China senkt neuen Referenzzins erneut

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX startet schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes unter Druck
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt startet die neue Woche mit Verlusten. Asiens Börsen zeigen sich am Montag mit negativen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB