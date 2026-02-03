Iris Acquisition Corp II Prices IPO Of 15 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - Iris Acquisition Corp II, a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant, which becomes exercisable on the later of the completion of the Companys initial business combination or 12 months after the Effective Date (defined below) will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.

The units are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange LLC (NYSE) under the ticker symbol IRABU beginning February 3, 2026. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on NYSE under the symbols IRAB and IRABW, respectively. The offering is expected to close on February 4, 2026.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.