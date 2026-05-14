Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’213 0.7%  SPI 18’684 0.6%  Dow 49’926 0.5%  DAX 24’459 1.3%  Euro 0.9149 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’923 1.1%  Gold 4’702 0.3%  Bitcoin 62’022 0.1%  Dollar 0.7818 0.0%  Öl 104.0 -1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Roche149905998
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Stoxx Europe 50-Wert Unilever-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Unilever Aktionären eine Freude
FTSE 100-Papier Spirax-Sarco Engineering-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich Spirax-Sarco Engineering-Aktionäre freuen
Formel-1-Comeback für Intel - doch die Aktie gerät wieder unter Druck
Trotz operativem Verlust: Warum Anleger wieder auf Alibaba-Aktie setzen
Analysten feiern Marvell Technology - Aktie feiert daraufhin neue Rekorde
Suche...

Iridium Communications Aktie 10623738 / US46269C1027

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.05.2026 14:23:38

Iridium To Buy Aireon For $366.7 Mln

Iridium Communications
33.75 CHF 5.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM), a satellite communications company, on Thursday announced that it has agreed to acquire the remaining 61% of Aireon LLC, a provider of Aviation technology solutions for about $366.7 million, bringing the world's only space-based air traffic surveillance system fully under the satellite operator.

Iridium, an existing Aireon owner, will buy the equity interests held by NAV CANADA, AirNav Ireland, ENAV, NATS and Naviair.

The company said that half of the purchase price will be paid at closing and other half on the one-year anniversary.

The acquisition unifies Aireon's space-based ADS-B surveillance and data services with Iridium's satellite constellation and PNT services.

Air Navigation Service Providers covering more than 50% of the global airspace use Aireon data.

NAV CANADA and NATS, which manage North Atlantic airspace and were first to use the service, will sign extended data services agreements through 2035 and beyond, with provisions for space-based VHF communications and other capabilities.

The transaction is targeted to close in early July.

Evercore served as financial advisor, and Cooley and Milbank served as legal counsel to Iridium. PJT Partners served as financial advisor and Hogan LovelIls served as legal counsel to Aireon.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Iridium were up 0.56 percent, changing hands at $43.33, after closing Wednesday's regular session 3.43 percent lower.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: ams-Osram: Neustart im KI-Licht

Bessere Zahlen, ein fokussierteres Portfolio und neue Wachstumschancen in der Photonics-Technologie: ams-Osram arbeitet sich aus der Restrukturierung heraus - für risikobewusste Anleger wird die Aktie wieder interessant.

Weiterlesen!