Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
29.06.2020 22:30:00

IRET Announces Recognition as Top Workplace for 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) is proud to announce that it has been recognized for the first time as a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.  This distinction is given to Minnesota-based employers based on employee surveys of the workplace that consider factors including employee engagement, company leadership, pay, benefits, and workplace flexibility.

"I am very proud to be a part of the IRET team, where we are making a positive difference in the lives of our residents, team members and communities we serve," stated Mark O. Decker, Jr., IRET's President and CEO. "We strive to create an environment where each team member is able to bring their best and authentic self to work while focusing on our mission to provide a great home for those that we serve." 

The Minneapolis Star Tribune recognized 103 Minnesota-based employers this week. To read more about this recognition, you can access the full article here: https://www.startribune.com/ranking-minnesota-s-150-top-workplaces/571445601/

With corporate support offices in Minot, ND, St. Cloud, MN, and Minneapolis, MN, and properties all across the upper Midwest, IRET seeks to be the premier provider of apartment homes in vibrant communities by focusing on serving others. 

To learn more about IRET's culture, benefits, and career opportunities, visit www.iretapartments.com/careers.

About IRET
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of March 31, 2020, we owned interests in 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,135 homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information
Emily Miller
Investor Relations
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@iret.com

IRET logo (PRNewsfoto/IRET)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iret-announces-recognition-as-top-workplace-for-2020-301085232.html

SOURCE IRET

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 41.28
1.55 %
ABB 21.15
1.49 %
CS Group 9.73
1.48 %
Geberit 471.90
1.07 %
The Swatch Grp 187.95
1.05 %
Novartis 83.37
0.24 %
Nestle 104.92
-0.11 %
Lonza Grp 496.80
-0.42 %
Roche Hldg G 331.45
-0.61 %
Alcon 54.50
-1.66 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:22
Vontobel: Kopenhagen: der stärkste Börsenplatz in der Krise
13:30
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
09:48
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:24
Ein Semester der Extreme
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:59
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
11:00
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Bank of America hebt ihre Prognose zum Ölpreis an
Nach Corona-Pause: So wollen Lufthansa & Co. jetzt Kunden anlocken
Facebook-Aktie dreht ins Plus: US-Unternehmen zweifeln an angekündigten Facebook-Massnahmen gegen Hassbotschaften
Boeing-Aktie steigt deutlich: Boeing beginnt mit Testflügen der 737 Max
Alcon-Aktie von Sektorrotationen und Ergebnisängsten belastet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt entschloss sich am Ende für die Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte nach anfänglichen Verlusten zulegen. Die US-Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB