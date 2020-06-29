IRET Announces Recognition as Top Workplace for 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) is proud to announce that it has been recognized for the first time as a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. This distinction is given to Minnesota-based employers based on employee surveys of the workplace that consider factors including employee engagement, company leadership, pay, benefits, and workplace flexibility.

"I am very proud to be a part of the IRET team, where we are making a positive difference in the lives of our residents, team members and communities we serve," stated Mark O. Decker, Jr., IRET's President and CEO. "We strive to create an environment where each team member is able to bring their best and authentic self to work while focusing on our mission to provide a great home for those that we serve."

The Minneapolis Star Tribune recognized 103 Minnesota-based employers this week. To read more about this recognition, you can access the full article here: https://www.startribune.com/ranking-minnesota-s-150-top-workplaces/571445601/

With corporate support offices in Minot, ND, St. Cloud, MN, and Minneapolis, MN, and properties all across the upper Midwest, IRET seeks to be the premier provider of apartment homes in vibrant communities by focusing on serving others.

To learn more about IRET's culture, benefits, and career opportunities, visit www.iretapartments.com/careers.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of March 31, 2020, we owned interests in 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,135 homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information

Emily Miller

Investor Relations

Phone: 701-837-7104

E-mail: IR@iret.com

