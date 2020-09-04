04.09.2020 22:30:00

IRET Announces Distributions for the 3rd Quarter of Calendar Year 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit, payable on October 9, 2020, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020.  IRET has paid cash dividends to common shareholders and unitholders every quarter since its initial dividend in 1971.

The Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET PRC), payable on September 30, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020.  Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

About IRET
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities.  Currently, we own interests in 66 apartment communities consisting of 11,445 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information
Emily Miller
Investor Relations
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@iret.com

IRET logo (PRNewsfoto/IRET)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iret-announces-distributions-for-the-3rd-quarter-of-calendar-year-2020-301124612.html

SOURCE IRET

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 23.23
1.22 %
Sika 213.10
0.66 %
The Swatch Grp 199.65
0.18 %
Swisscom 502.60
-0.08 %
CieFinRichemont 61.82
-0.23 %
Zurich Insur Gr 334.70
-1.03 %
Adecco Group 47.34
-1.07 %
CS Group 9.94
-1.34 %
Swiss Re 73.50
-1.34 %
Lonza Grp 539.20
-1.82 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:02
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:09
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
10:00
US-Canada FX Gyrates with Commodities, Pandemic
09:02
SMI fährt Achterbahn
05:56
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Unverändert seitwärts / EUR/USD – Hält der Trendkanal?
03.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf S&P 500 Index
03.09.20
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält FDA-Notfallzulassung für kombinierten SARS-CoV-2- & Grippe-Test - Aktie leichter
Wall Street beendet den Handel tief im Minus -- SMI und DAX letztendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Warum eine Warnung Warren Buffetts aus dem Jahre 2000 heute ebenso relevant ist
Wall Street letztlich verlustreich -- SMI und DAX gehen tief im Minus ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit tiefroten Vorzeichen
Kudelski-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: Kudelski gewinnt Auftrag von Amazon
Apple-Aktie wenig bewegt: Apple verschiebt nach Gegenwind Massnahmen für mehr Privatsphäre
CureVac-Aktie beflügelt: CureVac erhält vom Bundesforschungsministerium bis zu 252 Mio Euro
Credit Suisse muss betrogener Firma 4 Millionen Euro zurückzahlen - CS-Aktie schwächer
Roche-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Roche legt an Fachkongress Studien-Ergebnisse zu MS und Neuromyelitis vor
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla haussiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich verlustreich -- SMI und DAX gehen tief im Minus ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit tiefroten Vorzeichen
An den US-Märkten wurden vor dem langen Wochenende Verluste verbucht. Die heimische Börse zeigte sich am Freitag nach häufigen Wechseln ebenfalls schwächer. Der DAX fiel in die Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten vor dem Wochenende die Bären.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB