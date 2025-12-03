IREN Aktie 114543835 / AU0000185993
|
03.12.2025 12:42:55
IREN Prices $2 Bln Convertible Notes; Launches Equity Offering To Fund $1.63 Bln Debt Repurchase
(RTTNews) - IREN Ltd. (IREN), a AI Cloud Service Provider, on Wednesday announced priced $1 billion of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2032 and $1 billion of 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2033 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.
The issuance and sale is expected on December 8, with purchasers granted 13-day options to buy up to an additional $150 million of each series.
The company entered into capped call transactions for both tranches, providing hedge protection up to an initial cap price of $82.24 per share, representing a 100% premium over the last reported share price of $41.12 on December 2.
Net proceeds from the new notes are estimated at $1.97 billion, or $2.27 billion if the options are fully exercised. The company plans to use the funds, together with proceeds from the equity offering, to pay capped-call costs, repurchase the existing notes and for general corporate purposes.
Initial conversion rates for both notes were set at 19.4553 ordinary shares per $1,000 principal amount, implying a conversion price of about $51.40 per share and a 25% conversion premium.
The notes will carry semi-annual interest and are redeemable by the company starting in 2028 for the 2032 notes and 2029 for the 2033 notes.
The company also priced a registered direct placement of 39,699,102 ordinary shares at $41.12 per share to fund the repurchase of its outstanding 3.25% 2030 and 3.50% 2029 convertible notes.
The company has agreed to repurchase about $227.7 million of 2030 notes and $316.6 million of 2029 notes for approximately $1.63 billion in cash.
In the pre-market trading, IREN cis 2.53% higher at $42.16 on the Nasdaq.
|
06.11.25
|Ausblick: IREN veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.08.25
|Ausblick: Iris Energy mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.
