Ireland Data Center Market Insights 2020-2025: Implications of COVID-19, Key Segments, Leading Companies

The "Ireland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Ireland Data Center Market Report

Ireland data center market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2020-2025

The Ireland data center market comprises over 35 operational colocation facilities. As colocation have started gaining traction in the last 3-5 years, hyperscale services have been dominating in Ireland. The Increasing hyperscale investments will boost ODM server revenue in the market. Mission critical and high performance server systems are likely to grow owing to the implementation IoT related technology.

The market share of AI-based servers in Ireland has witnessed a 1015% increase in growth in the last few years. The increase in OPEX is expected to shift the focus to lithium-ion UPS systems during the forecast period. Facebook install 48VDC powered UPS systems as their adoption in data centers prevent a 510% power loss during electricity conversions.

This report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in Ireland. Offers market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.

Key Deliverables

  • An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators
  • Exhaustive insights of the impact of the COVID-19 on the market
  • Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country
  • Data center Colocation market in Ireland
  • Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing in Ireland
  • A detailed study of the existing competitive landscape. An in-depth industry analysis and insightful predictions about the size of the Ireland data center market
  • Segmentation of the data center market in Ireland into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends and potential opportunities. Offers growth restraints and future market prospects for the market
  • Presence of prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure key players
  • A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Highlights

  • The adoption of cloud computing services in Ireland has experienced a considerable growth in data volumes. Irish businesses are expected to witness a surge of over 70% in data consumption in next 3-4 years.
  • The growing demand for hyperscale facilities is boosting investments in submarine cable deployment projects in Ireland.
  • Dublin has emerged as a cloud computing hub. Witnessed the presence of major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and IBM.
  • The availability of favorable government support in terms of schemes is driving data center construction in Ireland.
  • The implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has driven data traffic in Ireland.
  • Ireland aims to generate 16% of energy through renewable energy sources by 2020, which is likely to reach 55% by 2030.

Report Coverage

This report offers a descriptive analysis of the Ireland data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

Infrastructure Type

  • IT Infrastructure
  • Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

  • Server
  • Storage
  • Network

Electrical Infrastructure

  • Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
  • Generator Market
  • Transfer Switches and Switchgear
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers
  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
  • Other Units
  • Racks
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

  • Building Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Building Design
  • Physical Security
  • DCIM

Tier Segments

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Geography

  • Dublin
  • Other Cities

Key Market Participants

Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista
  • Atos
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco
  • Dell Technologies
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei
  • IBM
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp

Construction Contractors

  • Arup
  • Bouygues
  • Bruceshaw
  • Builders SKS Contractors
  • Callaghan Engineering
  • Designer Group
  • Future-tech
  • ISG Plc
  • Kirby Engineering & Constructions
  • KMCS
  • M+W Group
  • Mace Group
  • Mercury
  • PM Group
  • Winthrop Engineering

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Eaton
  • Hitec Power Constructions
  • KINOLT (Euro-Diesel)
  • Kohler SDMO
  • Legrand
  • MTU On Site Energy
  • Rittal
  • Schneider Electric
  • Socomec
  • STULZ
  • Trane
  • Vertiv

Investors

  • Amazon Web Services
  • CyrusOne
  • Digital Realty
  • Echelon Data Centers
  • Edge Connex
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • JCD
  • Nautilus
  • Office Of Public Works (OPW)
  • T5 Data Centers

Why Purchase This Report?

  • To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market
  • To focus on the niche market
  • Offers a presentation ready format and easy to interpret data
  • To enable decision makers to make informed and profitable choices
  • To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the data center market

