IREA announces Jeff Baudier as new Chief Executive Officer

SEDALIA, Colo., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermountain Rural Electric Association (IREA), an electric cooperative based in Sedalia, CO, has announced the hiring of a new Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Baudier. Jeff will replace current CEO Patrick Mooney, who plans to retire following 10 years as CEO in April of this year. Throughout his decade-long tenure, Mooney led the organization to achieve notable milestones, including the creation of an outage management system, a wildfire mitigation plan, and an Advanced Metering Infrastructure.

In his new role, Jeff will oversee the operations of IREA, including general management, financial stewardship, operational planning and implementation, and board relations. He will strategically lead all contract negotiations and outreach to the public and consumers around initiatives including IREA's commitment to energy conservation and clean energy. He will relocate from his current home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Colorado to assume his new role in April 2021.

"Jeff's extensive leadership experience in the regulated and unregulated utilities industry, as well as his tracked growth results in his past roles make him the ideal CEO to drive IREA's business into the next chapter," said Timothy White, President of the IREA Board of Directors. "We look forward to his contributions to our diverse team and in driving IREA's business goals forward in the best interests of our over 165,000 loyal customers."

Jeff's experience includes most recently serving as a managing director for fund management firm Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP, as well as past chief development officer and regional CEO positions at Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC and NRG Energy, Inc, respectively. Jeff has many years of experience with rural electric cooperatives, having served as exclusive power supplier and partner to all of Louisiana's electric cooperatives. He was selected as the new IREA CEO following a months-long, nationwide search led by IREA's executive search partner JK Executive Strategies LLC due to his extensive executive experience in the energy sector and his embodiment of IREA's values in leadership, integrity, and the continuous pursuit of improvement.

Jeff holds a J.D. from the Loyola University School of Law in New Orleans and a B.A. in English and minor in political science from the University of New Orleans.

For more information about IREA, visit www.irea.coop .

ABOUT IREA Intermountain Rural Electric Association is a nonprofit electric distribution cooperative that serves more than 165,000 customers inside a 5,000-square-mile service territory along Colorado's Front Range. Its headquarters is in Sedalia, and district offices are in Bennett, Conifer and Woodland Park.

