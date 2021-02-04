SMI 10’776 -0.3%  SPI 13’452 -0.2%  Dow 30’724 0.1%  DAX 13’934 0.7%  Euro 1.0821 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’610 0.5%  Gold 1’834 -0.2%  Bitcoin 33’554 5.1%  Dollar 0.8991 0.2%  Öl 58.7 1.6% 
04.02.2021 01:27:00

IREA announces Jeff Baudier as new Chief Executive Officer

SEDALIA, Colo., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermountain Rural Electric Association (IREA), an electric cooperative based in Sedalia, CO, has announced the hiring of a new Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Baudier. Jeff will replace current CEO Patrick Mooney, who plans to retire following 10 years as CEO in April of this year. Throughout his decade-long tenure, Mooney led the organization to achieve notable milestones, including the creation of an outage management system, a wildfire mitigation plan, and an Advanced Metering Infrastructure.

In his new role, Jeff will oversee the operations of IREA, including general management, financial stewardship, operational planning and implementation, and board relations. He will strategically lead all contract negotiations and outreach to the public and consumers around initiatives including IREA's commitment to energy conservation and clean energy.  He will relocate from his current home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Colorado to assume his new role in April 2021.

"Jeff's extensive leadership experience in the regulated and unregulated utilities industry, as well as his tracked growth results in his past roles make him the ideal CEO to drive IREA's business into the next chapter," said Timothy White, President of the IREA Board of Directors. "We look forward to his contributions to our diverse team and in driving IREA's business goals forward in the best interests of our over 165,000 loyal customers."

Jeff's experience includes most recently serving as a managing director for fund management firm Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP, as well as past chief development officer and regional CEO positions at Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC and NRG Energy, Inc, respectively. Jeff has many years of experience with rural electric cooperatives, having served as exclusive power supplier and partner to all of Louisiana's electric cooperatives. He was selected as the new IREA CEO following a months-long, nationwide search led by IREA's executive search partner JK Executive Strategies LLC due to his extensive executive experience in the energy sector and his embodiment of IREA's values in leadership, integrity, and the continuous pursuit of improvement.

Jeff holds a J.D. from the Loyola University School of Law in New Orleans and a B.A. in English and minor in political science from the University of New Orleans.

For more information about IREA, visit www.irea.coop.

ABOUT IREA   Intermountain Rural Electric Association is a nonprofit electric distribution cooperative that serves more than 165,000 customers inside a 5,000-square-mile service territory along Colorado's Front Range. Its headquarters is in Sedalia, and district offices are in Bennett, Conifer and Woodland Park.

MEDIA CONTACT 

Lindsay Curre 


curre@tippingpointcomm.com


585-402-1916

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irea-announces-jeff-baudier-as-new-chief-executive-officer-301221769.html

SOURCE Intermountain Rural Electric Association

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 373.30
1.61 %
Alcon 67.06
0.81 %
ABB 27.46
0.73 %
UBS Group 13.37
0.49 %
Swisscom 485.50
0.27 %
Givaudan 3’569.00
-0.75 %
Lonza Grp 569.20
-0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 264.30
-1.05 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’083.50
-1.14 %
Sika 250.80
-1.30 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.02.21
Vontobel: Kündigung Tracker-Zertifikat auf Bitcoin - neue Bitcoin-Zertifikate erhältlich!
03.02.21
UBS Keyinvest Product News: Bis zu 13.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
03.02.21
SMI-Anleger werden wieder mutiger
02.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
02.02.21
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie wenig bewegt: EMA prüft Roche-Antikörper-Medikament für Einsatz gegen Corona
Deutsche Bank-Umfrage: Investoren befürchten riesige Blasen bei Bitcoin und Tesla
Goldman Sachs-Experte: Was der Bitcoin für seinen weiteren Erfolg braucht
Swissquote-CEO: Auch wir mussten bei GameStop Massnahmen treffen - Swissqoute-Aktie leichter
Pfizer rechnet mit 15 Milliarden Dollar Umsatz durch Corona-Vakzin in 2021 - Aktie in Rot
Alibaba legt in Corona-Krise kräftig zu - Aktie verliert dennoch
UBS schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2018-2021 ab - UBS-Aktie fest
Ethereum steigt auf Rekordhoch
Nach FAANG kommt FANGMAN: Was steckt hinter dem neuen Akronym?
Wall Street schliesst mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt gab seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne am Mittwoch vollständig ab. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich. In den USA konnten sich Anleger nicht so recht entscheiden. Die Indizes in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte gemischte Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit