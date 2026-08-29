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Global Energy Holdings Group Aktie US37991A1007

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.08.2026 01:00:00

Iran War Adds $330 Billion to Global Energy Import Bill

The war between the United States, Israel, and Iran has caused the oil and gas import bill of the world to swell by as much as $330 billion over the six months between March and August. That’s despite a smaller-than-feared oil price climb and equally smaller-than-feared rise in gas prices. However, the war is not over yet. The bill could swell further. The data comes from the Finland-based climate think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, and it refers to money paid to import oil, fuels, and LNG versus what analysts had forecast…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Netflix: Zurück auf dem Schirm

Der Streamingriese erlebt an der Wall Street gerade ein Comeback. Wenngleich ein steiniger Weg vor der Netflix-Aktie liegt, könnte die Aufholjagd durchaus noch weiter gehen.

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