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30.08.2026 01:00:00
Iran War Adds $330 Billion to Global Energy Import Bill
The war between the United States, Israel, and Iran has caused the oil and gas import bill of the world to swell by as much as $330 billion over the six months between March and August. That’s despite a smaller-than-feared oil price climb and equally smaller-than-feared rise in gas prices. However, the war is not over yet. The bill could swell further. The data comes from the Finland-based climate think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, and it refers to money paid to import oil, fuels, and LNG versus what analysts had forecast…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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