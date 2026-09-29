Middle East Aktie 130160719 / JO3129311010
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29.09.2026 21:00:00
Iran Threatens Middle East Energy Infrastructure as Hormuz Standoff Deepens
Middle EastIran threatened to attack energy infrastructure across the Middle East if its security isn't guaranteed as it ratcheted up its rhetoric while waiting for the United States to officially respond to a plan Tehran says would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. While air attacks by both sides have subsided recently, ships in the key waterway continue to be targeted by Iran, which claims control over the strait despite US assertions that it remains open. "In a region where we cannot sell oil, no one else will sell oil either; or if our security is not guaranteed,…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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Trading Signals: Kühne+Nagel - Doppelte Fantasie
Trotz des Abstiegs aus dem SMI läuft es für Kühne+Nagel derzeit rund: Der Welthandel zeigt sich überraschend robust und die strategische Partnerschaft mit Amazon eröffnet frische Wachstumschancen. An der Börse ist die Aktie weiter auf dem Vormarsch.Weiterlesen!