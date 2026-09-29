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Middle East Aktie 130160719 / JO3129311010

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.09.2026 21:00:00

Iran Threatens Middle East Energy Infrastructure as Hormuz Standoff Deepens

Middle East
1.96 JOD 0.00%
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Iran threatened to attack energy infrastructure across the Middle East if its security isn't guaranteed as it ratcheted up its rhetoric while waiting for the United States to officially respond to a plan Tehran says would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. While air attacks by both sides have subsided recently, ships in the key waterway continue to be targeted by Iran, which claims control over the strait despite US assertions that it remains open. "In a region where we cannot sell oil, no one else will sell oil either; or if our security is not guaranteed,…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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Trading Signals: Kühne+Nagel - Doppelte Fantasie

Trotz des Abstiegs aus dem SMI läuft es für Kühne+Nagel derzeit rund: Der Welthandel zeigt sich überraschend robust und die strategische Partnerschaft mit Amazon eröffnet frische Wachstumschancen. An der Börse ist die Aktie weiter auf dem Vormarsch.

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