IQVIA’s RIM Smart Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards®

IQVIA™ (NYSE: IQV) was recognized at the 18th Annual American Business Awards®, winning the Gold Stevie® Award for Technical Innovation of the Year. IQVIA also won a Silver Stevie Award for Most Innovative Company of the Year.

The Technical Innovation award was for the development of IQVIA RIM Smart, the life science industry’s first fully integrated, cloud-based, end-to-end regulatory information management solution. Designed to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning, IQVIA Technologies’ new offering enables rapid, automated and intelligent management of a company’s product portfolio across the complete regulatory lifecycle. RIM Smart was developed to integrate with IQVIA’s complete global compliance suite, which also includes Vigilance Platform, an AI-powered system that simplifies and accelerates safety and pharmacovigilance processes while reducing cost and complexity; and SmartSolve®, a harmonized approach to quality management.

"We are honored to receive this award, which showcases our commitment to building industry-leading regulatory technology solutions to address the needs of both pharmaceutical and medical device companies,” said Ronan Brown, senior vice president and head of Integrated Global Compliance at IQVIA. "RIM Smart addresses key challenges in regulatory compliance, helping to ensure that pharmaceutical and medical device companies deliver safer, more effective products faster and with less risk for recall.”

The American Business (Stevie®) Awards® are the premier business awards program in the U.S., encompassing organizations of all sizes — public and private, for-profit and nonprofit. More than 3,600 nominations from across a wide range of categories and organizations in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration.

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. "This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness and compassion.”

The name Stevie is taken from the name Stephen, which is derived from the Greek for "crowned." Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

For more information on IQVIA RIM Smart, please visit https://www.iqvia.com/rimsmart.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2020 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies Human Data Science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 67,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

