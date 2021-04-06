SMI 11’183 0.6%  SPI 14’211 0.6%  Dow 33’471 -0.2%  DAX 15’213 0.7%  Euro 1.1056 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’970 0.6%  Gold 1’742 0.8%  Bitcoin 54’262 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9324 -0.4%  Öl 63.2 1.5% 
Quintiles Transnational Aktie [Valor: 20741187 / ISIN: US74876Y1010]
Analysen
Ausblick
06.04.2021 19:00:00

IQVIA to Announce First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22, 2021

IQVIA Holdings Inc. ("IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV) will announce its first-quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The IQVIA management team will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that date. The earnings release and accompanying financial information will be posted on the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com.

To listen to the event and view the presentation slides via webcast, join from the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com. To participate in the conference call, interested parties must register in advance by clicking on this link. Following registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing details on how to join the conference call, including the dial-in and a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the live event, registered participants connect to the call using the information provided in the confirmation email and will be placed directly into the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. To access the webcast recording, visit http://ir.iqvia.com.

About IQVIA
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 70,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behavior and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

IQVIAFIN

﻿

