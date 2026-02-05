IQVIA Q4 Earnings Up; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV), a healthcare data and analytics company, on Thursday reported higher net income and revenue in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year and issued its full-year 2026 financial outlook.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $514 million from $437 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.99 versus $2.42 last year.

Adjusted net income rose to $588 million from $564 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $3.42 versus $3.12 last year.

On average, 19 analysts had expected the company to report $3.4 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.05 billion from $996 million in the previous year.

Income from operations increased to $627 million from $626 million in the prior year.

Revenue rose to $4.36 million from $3.96 million in the previous year.

On average, 17 analysts had expected the company to report revenue at $4.24 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company repurchased $212 million of stock in the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing total share repurchases for the full year to $1.24 billion.

As of December 31, 2025, IQVIA had $1.77 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

For full-year 2026, the company expects revenue of $17.15 billion to $17.35 billion, including about 150 basis points from acquisitions and roughly a 100 basis point foreign exchange tailwind.

Adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $3.98 billion to $4.03 billion.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to range from $12.55 to $12.85.

The outlook reflects an increase of about $80 million in interest expense from financing activities completed in 2025 and expected refinancing in 2026.

In the pre-market trading, IQVIA Holdings is 0.62% lesser at $201 on the New York Stock Exchange.

