IQVIA Human Data Science Research Collaborative Initiative Waives Data Access Fees for Academic Researchers

IQVIA™ (NYSE: IQV) announced a new Human Data Science Research Collaborative initiative that is waiving licensing and access fees for approved academic researchers around the world to use two IQVIA data technology platforms and analytics from multiple countries to accelerate research addressing challenges and opportunities for health systems in the COVID-19 era.

The initiative, led by the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science, gives approved academic researchers access to two of IQVIA’s data technology platforms, E360 and SMART, through October 2020.

E360 is the industry-leading SaaS technology platform used to perform scalable analytics across a global portfolio of large and complex real world data. Researchers may access, via E360, aggregate statistics derived from non-identified longitudinal patient data from the US, France, Germany and the UK.

SMART brings together the industry’s leading syndicated information assets onto a robust business intelligence platform. Access to SMART will provide a view into U.S. national insights on prescribing, fulfillment channel, sales volumes, promotional and managed care market access, as well as medical device and supply tracking.

In addition, aggregate statistics derived from non-identified U.S. longitudinal patient data will be made available as needed to support specific research.

"The recent COVID-19 worldwide pandemic has created both immediate and long-term consequences for people and health systems around the world,” said Murray Aitken, executive director of the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science. "IQVIA aspires to join the fight against the impact of COVID-19 by applying Human Data Science to support research activities related to health system issues in collaboration with the world’s leading academic researchers. By waiving licensing and access fees, we can help accelerate evidence-based, COVID-19-related learning. We believe that the IQVIA technology platforms and analytics provide extraordinary resources for conducting collaborative research that can generate evidence and insights about the transformation of health systems in the COVID-19 era.”

Academic researchers welcome the IQVIA initiative and the support it will provide their research.

G. Caleb Alexander, professor of Epidemiology and Medicine, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said, "The pandemic has upended life as we know it, including health care delivery. This program offers academic researchers a unique opportunity to apply IQVIAs informational assets to address some of the biggest questions that the pandemic poses.”

Rena M. Conti, associate professor, Department of Markets, Public Policy and Law, Questrom School of Business, Boston University, said, "This is an incredible moment in time to ask and answer important questions that could change policy, improve clinical care and impact the global healthcare ecosystem. Our research team is taking advantage of access to IQVIA data technology platforms to investigate the demand, supply and pricing of therapeutics potentially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the interest of collaboration and knowledge-sharing, we hope to share our research findings swiftly and broadly with the global healthcare community.”

Katie J. Suda, professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, said, "The frequency, persistence and duration of drug shortages has increased dramatically over the last decade, leading to supply disruptions among thousands of drugs every year. Although the problem of drug shortages is well known, we don’t yet know the impact of drug shortages during a global emergency. However, it is clear that the 2019 Coronavirus disease pandemic has significantly impacted the drug supply chain. Assessing drug shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic based on real-time data from multiple countries will inform health policy locally and globally.”

For more information about this IQVIA Human Data Science Research Collaborative initiative go to www.iqviainstitute.org

About the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science

The IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science contributes to the advancement of human health globally through timely research, insightful analysis, and scientific expertise applied to granular non-identified patient-level data.

Fulfilling an essential need within healthcare, the Institute delivers objective, relevant insights and research that accelerate understanding and innovation critical to sound decision-making and improved human outcomes. With access to IQVIA’s institutional knowledge, advanced analytics, technology, and unparalleled data, the Institute works in tandem with a broad set of healthcare stakeholders to drive a research agenda focused on human data science, including government agencies, academic institutions, the life sciences industry, and payers. More information about the IQVIA Institute can be found at www.IQVIAInstitute.org.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 67,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

