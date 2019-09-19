19.09.2019 15:20:00

IQPC Exchange: 70 Data Leaders Set to Gather to Discuss the Future of the Financial Services Industry

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Data Officer Exchange for Financial Services kicks off in eight weeks and it's set to be the best Exchange yet. 70 Data leaders in Financial Services will gather to share their knowledge and expertise across two days in London, this November and define what the data strategy of Financial Services organizations should look like in 2020.

Speakers for the 2019 Exchange include:

  • Barry Green, Interim CDO at Allianz who will be discussing how to act like a start-up to achieve data value management.
  • Scott Taylor, The Data Whisperer at MetaMeta Consulting who will discuss why master data enables digital transformation with the CDO at the helm.

Senior Data executives from the Financial Services industry will take part in think tanks, networking sessions, interactive panel discussions, roundtables, and more with keynote presentations from some of the industry's thought leaders. What's more, deep-dive strategic conversations will be taking place across the two days which could see further developments with regards to cultural changes around data within large organizations.

The Chief Data Officer Exchange for Financial Services will take place on 5th – 6th November at Hilton London Syon Park and in order to qualify to attend the event, guests must pass strict qualification criteria in order to validate that they are a senior decision maker within their organization.

You can find out more information about the Exchange, read the full agenda, or simply request an invitation to become a part of this solution-led event.

Contact:
Sam Cartwright
Sam.Cartwright@iqpc.co.uk
+44(0)207-368-9782

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998226/CDO_EX_FS_Logo.jpg

 

