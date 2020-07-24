iQIYI’s Ultimate Online Cinema Section to Premiere “Double World”

BEIJING, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that the blockbuster action-adventure fantasy film Double World (the "Film") has premiered exclusively on its Ultimate Online Cinema on July 24 through its Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) mode. Through this mode, iQIYI users in China's Mainland can view the film via the iQIYI app before its formal theatrical release. The Film is the first film to premiere on iQIYI's Ultimate Online Cinema section and the first blockbuster that iQIYI has adopted a four-effect extraordinary home theater audio and video standard for.

A period action drama set in a world of fictional Chinese kingdoms, the Film tells the story of three young people going for military marshal selection and the challenges they must overcome along the journey. Empowered by iQIYI's self-developed coding technology, iQIYI users can watch the Film in 4K quality, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, iQIYI HDR, and Ultra High Frame Rate. iQIYI has also adopted home theater audio and video standards for the Film, so that users are able to enjoy the immersive audio and visual experience at home.

Previously, iQIYI premiered the action-comedy film Enter the Fat Dragon through PVOD, followed by the action film Knockout, starring Han Geng and Wu Junmei as well as the acclaimed art film Spring Tide and the Oscar-nominated film Marriage Story. More new releases will be made available through iQIYI's PVOD mode in the future, delivering the ultimate online viewing experience to its users.

