iQIYI's Hit Rap Music Reality Show Series returns with "The Rap of China 2020"

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, recently launched its original Chinese youth rap music reality show The Rap of China 2020 (the "Show"), the fourth installment of the phenomenally popular series.

The Rap of China 2020 is released on iQIYI's domestic and international platforms at 8pm China Standard Time on Fridays, with the latter featuring options of English, Indonesian, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Spanish, Korean and Arabic subtitles. The Show will also air on the iQIYI Suike and QIYIGUO smart TV platforms. This year's star-studded panel of judges comprises international recording artist and actor Kris Wu, rapper, singer and producer Will Pan, singer and producer Jane Zhang and rapper, singer, and songwriter GAI.

Approximately 12,694 contestants from around the world, a new record for the show, will compete for a coveted place on The Rap of China 2020, creating an exciting lineup of gifted rappers from various countries. Auditions this year were expanded to include online overtime and online open showcases, giving contestants the extra opportunity to demonstrate their abilities.

In this new season, iQIYI launched a new interactive feature known as 'Dance Mode' that enables users' phones to vibrate and flash according to the rhythm of the music that is playing on the Show. Users can access by clicking the new lightning figure displayed on the upper right corner of their phone. The Dance Mode feature is powered by a rhythmic detection algorithm that can carry out tempo classification based on changes in the tune of the music to determine the best vibration and lighting effect for the user's viewing experience.

Users are also able to access iQIYI's AI Radar (Qiguan) function in this new season. AI Radar is a feature that allows audiences that are watching the Show to identify and access background information on guests and rappers that appear on the screen.

Since the launch of The Rap of China in 2017, iQIYI has invested itself in exploring the market potential of the Chinese rap music industry. The Company's efforts have helped launch the careers of a large number of excellent rap singers, fostered the expansion of rap music in China, and ushered in a new youth pop culture trend.

The new season of The Rap of China aspires to take Chinese rap music to a new level, and help present the musical genre to a broader audience, in order to promote the healthy development of China's rap industry.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China.

