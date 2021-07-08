SMI 11’907 -1.5%  SPI 15’326 -1.4%  Dow 34’682 0.3%  DAX 15’374 -2.0%  Euro 1.0852 -0.6%  EStoxx50 3’981 -2.4%  Gold 1’817 0.7%  Bitcoin 30’020 -4.2%  Dollar 0.9158 -1.1%  Öl 73.3 -0.1% 

08.07.2021 14:52:00

IQDAX Launches Generous €1M Bonus Program for New Speculative Clients to Further Expand Its Bonus Offering

SYDNEY, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading derivatives margin trading platform IQDAX launches a €1M Bonus Program for new clients, offering unique trading conditions for both the beginner and experienced traders.

Trading the financial markets can be a daunting affair but with IQDAX's new bonus program for traders, it can be a far more relaxed and confident process. This incentive will allow full vent to the instinctive talents of profit-hungry novice traders by eliminating big investment risk while at the same time opening up a guided route for experienced investors to the ultimate goal - profitability.

The company's management believe that massive welcome bonuses on first time trader deposits is just one of the many benefits that traders will experience by using IQDAX.

A spokesperson for IQDAX, Managing Partner of the company, Ella Brown said in a statement on Wednesday: "Our generous offer of one million Euros in bonuses for new clients seeking a great trader experience is second to none in the financial trading industry. To support beginner traders and inspire them with favourable trading conditions, IQDAX is now providing a €100 No-Deposit Bonus so that new clients can learn how to trade."

"We believe that reliability and trust are paramount for any financial services business and understand that derivatives trading can be tricky and funds can be lost not only by novice traders but so too by the far more experienced. It is very important that our clients feel confident and assured in every possible scenario, and our healthy Welcome Bonuses worth up to €7,000 per each client, whose first-time deposits run to €1,000 and above, prove that the IQDAX Management team is confident that we are in a great position to further expand our business."

July is set to be an innovative reveal month for IQDAX as it launches various initiatives from its platform to ensure the best customer experience, including the introduction of new mobile trading apps. This 'open to all' approach is important in garnishing its reputation as a serious but accessible margin trading platform. Its new Ambassador Program is also out there this month, offering clients the chance to accumulate more long-term commissions from the trading activities of beginner traders who see the numerous benefits of going with IQDAX.

The company is really going places this year and provides an unabashed welcome to everyone interested in cryptocurrency derivatives margin trading.

For more details please visit: https://www.iqdax.com/promo/.

