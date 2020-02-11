IPVideo Corp to Release HALO IOT Smart Sensor 2.0 at ISC West in Las Vegas; New Product Features Will Be a Game Changer in the Security Industry

BAY SHORE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPVideo Corporation, a leading manufacturer of audio/video recording, passive weapons detection systems and IOT sensor technology, today announced that the company will be exhibiting at the ISC West Show in Las Vegas on March 18th – 20th and unveiling new product features at booth #28045 for its HALO IOT Smart Sensor. The ISC West Show is the largest converged security industry trade show in the U.S. that brings together over 30,000 security professionals. With a show of this magnitude, ISC West is the perfect venue for IPVideo to showcase its brand-new one-of-a-kind product features for its award winning vape detection product HALO that will disrupt the security industry. HALO has taken off this year in response to the nationwide youth vaping epidemic. It is the only product to detect vaping with Nicotine or Marijuana (THC oil). In addition to vape and smoke detection, HALO offers several safety features including abnormal sound detection, chemical detection and air quality monitoring. The product has been exceptional at helping schools across the country combat vaping with sales in over 1000 schools in the US and has recently expanded into international markets.

IPVideo Corp will be releasing HALO IOT Smart Sensor 2.0 at the ISC West show and continue to disrupt the industry with new features that have been added to the prior product release built on chemical, environmental and basic audible level sensors. This new technology will have a major impact on the industry and disrupt how we are notified of emergencies. In addition, privacy areas will no longer be susceptible to security threats; making this a real game changer for the security industry. "If you are attending the ISC West show, you need to make the IPVideo booth #28045 the first stop on your list," states Rick Cadiz, IPVideo's VP of Sales and Marketing. "We are excited to give security dealers and integrators around the country a new sales and marketing approach, revenue source, and driver to integrate with their existing lines. "

From winning multiple awards for its HALO IOT Smart Sensor in 2019 as an outstanding campus security product to winning the 2019 Most Innovative Detection/Deterrent Technology product by ASIS for its ViewScan Passive Weapons Detection system; IP Video has taken the industry by storm and will continue to change the landscape with this new product release. "We have added over 450 new dealers this year who are excited about the technology and are leveraging HALO to drive new business and be a force of change in the protection of our nations citizens," states David Antar, President of IPVideo Corporation. "With the release of the new HALO features we expect our channel to greatly increase their revenues and customer bases as a result."

As a compliment to HALO, ViewScan is the safest and fastest concealed weapons detection system on the market. This completely passive system does not emit radiation, is safe for pregnant women, children and those with medical devices. Both products will be on display at the IPVideo booth #28045 at the ISC West show in March. For further information on IPVideo Corporation, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com or call 631-969-2601.

About IPVideo Corporation

An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. IPVideo Corporation leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning through Internet of Things (IOT) products and professional services. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and training purposes to groundbreaking weapons and theft detection systems. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, religious institutions and leading universities worldwide to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, manufacturer's representatives and hundreds of dealers and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.

