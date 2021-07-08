SMI 11’925 -1.3%  SPI 15’344 -1.3%  Dow 34’415 -0.8%  DAX 15’421 -1.7%  Euro 1.0845 -0.7%  EStoxx50 3’992 -2.1%  Gold 1’799 -0.3%  Bitcoin 30’164 -3.7%  Dollar 0.9160 -1.1%  Öl 73.9 0.7% 

iPure Labs Aktie [Valor: 27936914 / ISIN: US46265J2006]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.07.2021 19:26:00

iPure Labs, Inc. Teams Up with Mark Vogel Acquisitions, LLC

iPure Labs
0.30 USD -17.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

BALTIMORE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPure Labs, Inc. (OTC: IPLB) announced today that the company has signed a Definitive Memorandum of Understanding with Mark Vogel Acquisitions, LLC to partner on commercial real estate opportunities in Maryland and surrounding areas. 

CEO Thomas Fore stated, "Mark Vogel has 30+ years of real estate development experience, mostly in the state of Maryland and we could not be more pleased with the agreement that we recently signed with his company.  Today, we are announcing that our main subsidiary, Sora Ventures, will work in conjunction with Mark Vogel Acquisitions, LLC to joint venture multiple real estate development deals.  Several are now on our radar and are being vetted by both parties." 

Mr. Fore went on to say, "We recently announced that our subsidiary, TideRock Development has been engaged by RealTex Development of Austin, Texas.  RealTex is a leading affordable housing developer with more than 20 years of experience in low income tax credit affordable housing in the Southeastern United States. This new agreement with Mark Vogel Acquisitions, LLC engages our main subsidiary, Sora Ventures putting the entire IPLB operation on a path toward success in calendar year 2021 and beyond and we are just getting started." 

Mr. Fore finished up with, "Our first three press releases have been put together in order to give our shareholders a general synopsis of our company, its subsidiaries and examples of how each will generate revenue.  Our next few releases will go into more detail on specific projects.  We look forward to sharing more developments with you in the coming weeks.  Thanks to each of you for your ongoing support."

About iPure Labs, Inc.: The company is a Real Estate related operation focused on multi-million dollar "develop to own" projects through its subsidiary, Sora Ventures.  The company also offers Real Estate Advisory Services via its subsidiary, TideRock Development.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. 

Contact:
Thomas B. Fore
CEO
Email: info@ipurelabs.com
Phone: (800) 791-8433

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipure-labs-inc-teams-up-with-mark-vogel-acquisitions-llc-301328182.html

SOURCE iPure Labs, Inc.

﻿

Nachrichten zu iPure Labs Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13:54 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
13:07 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
10:36 Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Werte im Fokus
10:12 Marktüberblick: Knorr-Bremse springt nachbörslich
07:19 Weekly-Hits: Disruptive Technologien – Die Welt im digitalen Wandel / Twitter – Imposante Aufholjagd
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck - Hang Seng bricht ein
DiDi-Vorgehen nur der Anfang: China kündigt neue Regeln für im Ausland gelistete Firmen an - DiDi-Aktie fällt deutlich
Top Performance ETFs im Monat Juni 2021 an der SIX
Fast eine Milliarde Strafe gegen Volkswagen und BMW - Aktien gehen leichter in den Feierabend
CS-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Credit Suisse mit Abgangswelle in Investmentbank konfrontiert
Novogratz unbesorgt: Experte rechnet bei Bitcoin nicht mit Fall ins Bodenlose
SMI und DAX schliessen auf grünem Terrain -- US-Börsen beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Clariant-Aktie schlussendlich klar im Minus: Clariant ernennt Tatiana Berardinelli zur neuen Personalchefin
Schuldenziel gestrichen: Shell plant höhere Ausschüttungen an Aktionäre - Shell-Aktie gefragt
Holcim schliesst Namensänderung ab - Holcim-Aktie schliesst tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit