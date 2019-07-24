+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.07.2019 22:30:20

Ipsos Unveils New Look

Paris, July 24th 2019 – Ipsos, the third largest market and opinion research company in the world, today revealed a new brand identity and campaign that focuses on the companies and organisations’ need for reliable data and knowledge-based decision-making.

With an assertive narrative and bold design, Ipsos highlights its True Understanding of Society, Markets and People in an era of relentless change, exponential data and accelerated competition. The campaign, "Be Sure”, illustrates how clients’ can navigate easier in a rapid changing world, making faster, smarter and bolder decisions thanks to the knowledge provided by accurate and relevant information.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Georg Fischer AG / Logitech International SA 48130577 75.00 % 10.00 %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 48130580 59.00 % 8.50 %
Adidas AG / Hermès International S.A. / LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 48130581 69.00 % 8.00 %

Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.  Its research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Ipsos’ 75 business solutions are based on primary data coming from surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Ipsos’ tag-line, "Game Changers”, summarises the company’s ambition to help its 5,000 clients to navigate more easily the deeply changing world.

"In our world of rapid change, the need for reliable information to make confident decisions has never been greater.
At Ipsos we believe our clients need more than a data supplier, they need a partner who can produce accurate and relevant information and turn it into actionable truth. 
This is why our passionately curious experts not only provide the most precise measurement, but shape it to provide True Understanding of Society, Markets and People.
To do this we use the best of science, technology and know-how and apply the principles of security, simplicity, speed and substance to everything we do. 
So that our clients can act faster, smarter and bolder. 
Ultimately, success comes down to a simple truth: 

YOU ACT BETTER WHEN YOU ARE SURE."

Didier Truchot, Ipsos Chairman and CEO  

To view the new brand identity and campaign, visit our website: https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/about-us


 

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Ipsos S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ipsos S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:31
Nicht nur im Kühlschrank, sondern auch im Depot ein Hit!
09:58
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Netflix, Walt Disney Co
09:50
Vontobel: Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mal anders
09:11
SMI auf Richtungssuche
06:11
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Starke Leistung der Käufer / Sonova – Neues Allzeithoch im Blick
23.07.19
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ipsos S.A. 23.15 2.66% Ipsos S.A.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieser Haken verhindert noch die vollständige Cannabis-Legalisierung in den USA
Britisches Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab - Euro weiter unter 1,10 Franken
UBS-Aktie zieht an: UBS steigert unerwartet Gewinn
Clariant-Aktie bricht ein: CEO Ernesto Occhiello tritt zurück - Hariolf Kottmann übernimmt
ams-Aktie legen kräftig zu: Deutliches Umsatzplus im zweiten Quartal
Airopack-Aktie verdoppelt Kurs: Vereinbarung mit Hauptgläubigern getroffen
Snap-Aktie springt vorbörslich hoch: Snapchat-Mutter Snap kann Umsatz deutlich steigern
Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht deutlich höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Umbau reisst Deutsche Bank noch tiefer in die Verlustzone als gedacht - Aktie sackt ab
Lonza-Aktie mit zwischenzeitlichem Allzeithoch: Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr dank Pharma-Biotech-Geschäft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX verabschiedet sich etwas fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab zur Wochenmitte ab. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX verzeichnete einen leichten Gewinn. An den US-Börsen ging es am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen am Mittwoch überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB