Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'394 0.3%  SPI 15'015 0.3%  Dow 33'826 1.6%  DAX 15'722 -0.5%  Euro 0.9844 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'315 -1.0%  Gold 1'983 -0.3%  Bitcoin 26'211 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8958 0.2%  Öl 77.8 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Wisekey-Aktie höher: Wisekey-Aktionäre segnen Abspaltung ab
AIRESIS-Aktie: AIRESIS erzielt etwas mehr Umsatz
Burkhalter-Aktie mit Aufschlägen: Burkhalter schliesst Kapitalerhöhung zur Übernahme von Bötschi ab
CI Com schreibt weniger Verlust: CI Com-Aktie bricht dennoch ein
ProSiebenSat.1 verdient 2022 bereinigt weniger - Dividende sinkt - Aktie deutlich tiefer
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360EMS-CHEMIE1644035Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Amazon645156ABB1222171
Suche...
ETF-Sparplan

Ipsos Aktie [Valor: 821324 / ISIN: FR0000073298]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.04.2023 10:51:54

IPSOS: Monthly declaration of shares and voting rights - March 2023

Ipsos
49.32 EUR 0.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

April 28, 2023

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Articles L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF

Date

  		Shares

  		Voting rights
Theoretical* Exercisable**
31 March 2023 44,253,225 49,612,444 48,992,051

*This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.

**For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the « Regulated Information » section of the Ipsos website: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.