Ipsos Aktie [Valor: 821324 / ISIN: FR0000073298]
28.07.2023 12:07:48

IPSOS: Monthly declaration of shares and voting rights - June 2023

Ipsos
44.54 EUR -1.24%
July 28, 2023

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Articles L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF

Date

 		Shares

 		Voting rights
Theoretical*Exercisable**
30 June 202344,253,22549,728,60249,151,275

*This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.

**For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the « Regulated Information » section of the Ipsos website: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


