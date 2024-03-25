Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’637 -0.1%  SPI 15’316 0.1%  Dow 39’337 -0.4%  DAX 18’268 0.3%  Euro 0.9744 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’046 0.3%  Gold 2’176 0.5%  Bitcoin 63’121 4.6%  Dollar 0.8989 0.2%  Öl 86.6 1.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Galderma133539272Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Holcim1221405ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Idorsia36346343
Top News
Rüstungswerte weiter gefragt: Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT mit neuen Allzeithochs
Stadler könnte wohl grossen Aktienanteil an Zugbauer Talgo übernehmen - Stadler Rail-Aktie gibt nach
Nestlé-Aktie fester: Nestlé wegen Wasser-Reinigungsverfahren weiter im Fokus von NGO
UBS-Aktie im Plus: RBC hat Kursziel für UBS angehoben - Einstufung "Outperform"
Swiss Steel-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Vertreter von Grossaktionär Spuhler treten aus Verwaltungsrat zurück
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Ipsos Aktie [Valor: 821324 / ISIN: FR0000073298]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.03.2024 17:45:00

Ipsos: Monthly declaration of shares and voting rights - February 2024

finanzen.net zero Ipsos-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Ipsos
64.20 EUR -0.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

March 25, 2024

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Articles L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF

Date

  		Shares

  		Voting rights
Theoretical* Exercisable**
29 February 2024 43,203,225 48,663,431 48,592,141

*This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.

**For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the « Regulated Information » section of the Ipsos website: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Ipsos S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:59 UBS KeyInvest: Das „Goldlöckchen“ und die Notenbanken
10:53 SG-Marktüberblick: 25.03.2024
09:06 SNB-Zinssenkung bereits wieder verpufft
09:00 FAQ: Options on Urea (Granular) FOB U.S. Gulf futures
08:40 Reddit: Die weltweit grösste Community ist an der Börse
22.03.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bachem, DocMorris
22.03.24 3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
21.03.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: 18.200 Punkte im Fokus – Jerome Powell nährt Zinssenkungsfantasien
21.03.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Holcim Ltd
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’094.90 19.85 D2SSMU
Short 12’358.91 13.78 20SSMU
Short 12’878.17 8.49 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’637.05 25.03.2024 17:31:14
Long 11’200.00 19.46
Long 10’892.73 13.78 SSRM0U
Long 10’424.91 8.91 SSPM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ipsos S.A. 64.20 -0.47% Ipsos S.A.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan-Analyst alarmiert: Was MicroStrategy mit einem zukünftigen Bitcoin-Crash zu tun haben könnte
AMD-Aktie richtet sich auf KI aus: Analyst spricht Kaufempfehlung für "Mini-NVIDIA" aus
Swiss Steel-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Vertreter von Grossaktionär Spuhler treten aus Verwaltungsrat zurück
UBS-Aktie im Plus: RBC hat Kursziel für UBS angehoben - Einstufung "Outperform"
Grantham warnt vor KI-Aktien wie NVIDIA: "Blase in einer Blase"
Bitcoin-Miner tätigen Investments in Milliardenhöhe
Dividendenregen: Wer so viel verdient kann ausschliesslich von Dividenden leben
Bitcoin macht sich weiter in Richtung 70'000 US-Dollar auf
Rüstungswerte weiter gefragt: Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT mit neuen Allzeithochs
Nestlé-Aktie fester: Nestlé wegen Wasser-Reinigungsverfahren weiter im Fokus von NGO

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit