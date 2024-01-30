|
30.01.2024 17:45:00
Ipsos: Monthly declaration of shares and voting rights - December 2023
January 30, 2024
MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS
Articles L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF
|
Date
|
Shares
|Voting rights
|Theoretical*
|Exercisable**
|31 December 2023
|43,203,225
|48,685,811
|48,669,054
*This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.
**For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.
The information is also available in the « Regulated Information » section of the Ipsos website: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Ipsos S.A.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ipsos S.A.
Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer| BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Porsche am 24.01.2024
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Zinsentscheid: SMI beendet Sitzung kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Dienstag kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich knapp auf grünem Terrain. An der Wall Street ist am Dienstag Zurückhaltung zu spüren. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}