Ipsos Aktie [Valor: 821324 / ISIN: FR0000073298]
30.01.2024 17:45:00

Ipsos: Monthly declaration of shares and voting rights - December 2023

Ipsos
60.55 EUR -0.82%
January 30, 2024

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Articles L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF

Date

  		Shares

  		Voting rights
Theoretical* Exercisable**
31 December 2023 43,203,225 48,685,811 48,669,054

*This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.

**For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the « Regulated Information » section of the Ipsos website: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

 

Attachment


