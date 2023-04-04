SMI 11'073 -0.2%  SPI 14'491 -0.2%  Dow 33'399 -0.6%  DAX 15'603 0.1%  Euro 0.9923 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'315 0.1%  Gold 2'019 1.8%  Bitcoin 25'537 0.8%  Dollar 0.9061 -0.8%  Öl 84.7 -0.2% 
Ipsos announces the consolidation of its Board of Directors

Paris, 4 April 2023 Subject to a favourable vote at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 May, two new members will join the Ipsos Board of Directors: Ms Àngels Martín Muñoz, currently General Manager for Olympics at Atos, and Ms Florence Parly, former Minister of the French Army.

  • Ms. Àngels Martín Muñoz is a graduate of the Polytechnic School of Catalonia and of HEC, and joined Atos in 2005. In 2015, she was appointed General Manager for the Olympic Games, in charge of the provision of all services and technologies used by the International Olympic Committee as well as by the various organising committees such as Pyeongchang, Tokyo, Beijing and Paris.

  • Ms Florence Parly is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and of ENA. She has held ministerial positions on two occasions, from January 2000 to May 2002 as Secretary of State for the Budget and from 2017 to 2022 as Minister of the Armed Forces. Florence Parly has held numerous positions in different administrations, notably in the Ministry of Finance and in public or semi-public companies such as Air France or the SNCF. She has also served on the boards of private companies listed on the Paris stock exchange such as Altran, Ingenico and Zodiac Aerospace.

Following the approval of the appointments of Àngels Martín Muñoz and Florence Parly, and the renewal of the mandates of Eliane Rouyer-Chevalier and Laurence Stoclet, as well as those of Patrick Artus and Ben Page, the Board of Directors of Ipsos will be made up of 13 members, including seven women and six men; seven independent directors, two directors appointed by representative trade unions and four non-independent directors.

Four nationalities will be represented, illustrating Ipsos' desire to gradually open up its Board of Directors to the various markets in which the company operates.

Lastly, on the recommendation of its appointments committee, which is responsible for the selection process for directors, the Board ensures that it has a wide range of experience and skills in the areas it considers important. In order to fully understand the strategic challenges of a global group operating in a specialist business within professional services, the following skills will be well represented: Market Research, Politics, Economics, International Business Management, Finance and Risk, Digital, Cybersecurity and Technology, ESG and Human Resources.

  

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 indexes and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).
ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www

 

Attachment


