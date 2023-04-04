Ipsos announces the consolidation of its Board of Directors

Paris, 4 April 2023 – Subject to a favourable vote at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 May, two new members will join the Ipsos Board of Directors: Ms Àngels Martín Muñoz, currently General Manager for Olympics at Atos, and Ms Florence Parly, former Minister of the French Army.

Ms. Àngels Martín Muñoz is a graduate of the Polytechnic School of Catalonia and of HEC, and joined Atos in 2005. In 2015, she was appointed General Manager for the Olympic Games, in charge of the provision of all services and technologies used by the International Olympic Committee as well as by the various organising committees such as Pyeongchang, Tokyo, Beijing and Paris.





Ms Florence Parly is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and of ENA. She has held ministerial positions on two occasions, from January 2000 to May 2002 as Secretary of State for the Budget and from 2017 to 2022 as Minister of the Armed Forces. Florence Parly has held numerous positions in different administrations, notably in the Ministry of Finance and in public or semi-public companies such as Air France or the SNCF. She has also served on the boards of private companies listed on the Paris stock exchange such as Altran, Ingenico and Zodiac Aerospace.





Following the approval of the appointments of Àngels Martín Muñoz and Florence Parly, and the renewal of the mandates of Eliane Rouyer-Chevalier and Laurence Stoclet, as well as those of Patrick Artus and Ben Page, the Board of Directors of Ipsos will be made up of 13 members, including seven women and six men; seven independent directors, two directors appointed by representative trade unions and four non-independent directors.

Four nationalities will be represented, illustrating Ipsos' desire to gradually open up its Board of Directors to the various markets in which the company operates.

Lastly, on the recommendation of its appointments committee, which is responsible for the selection process for directors, the Board ensures that it has a wide range of experience and skills in the areas it considers important. In order to fully understand the strategic challenges of a global group operating in a specialist business within professional services, the following skills will be well represented: Market Research, Politics, Economics, International Business Management, Finance and Risk, Digital, Cybersecurity and Technology, ESG and Human Resources.

