20.07.2023 18:09:27

Ipsos acquires Omedia from Médiamétrie

Ipsos
50.75 EUR 0.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ipsos acquires Omedia from Médiamétrie

Expansion in the French speaking African countries

Paris, July 20th, 2023 - Ipsos is pleased to announce the acquisition of Omedia, a multi-specialist market research company established in Senegal, Ivory Coast and Mali.

Omedia is a leading agency in Western Sub-Saharan Africa and performs a large span of marketing research surveys, as well as audience measurement, advertising, editorial and digital monitoring. Its client's portfolio includes international companies (including large French organizations), institutions, and local clients. Omedia was previously owned by Mediametrie, the leading French media audience measurement company.

By investing in Omedia, Ipsos will develop its business, in French speaking African markets, with its existing clients and will leverage robust operational capabilities in the region.

Ben Page, Ipsos CEO, said "The acquisition of Omedia is a great opportunity to offer more services to our clients, in countries where we had limited capacities so far. We are happy to welcome more great professionals which will help our development in Africa”.

Yannick Carriou, Chairman and CEO of Médiamétrie said "I am delighted that Omedia is joining the Ipsos Group. The team will discover how dynamic and innovative Ipsos is. As Omedia will continue to be Mediametrie's partner of choice in the region, all our clients will benefit from even stronger capabilities”.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).
ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

Attachment


