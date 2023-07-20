Ipsos acquires Omedia from Médiamétrie

Expansion in the French speaking African countries

Paris, July 20th, 2023 - Ipsos is pleased to announce the acquisition of Omedia, a multi-specialist market research company established in Senegal, Ivory Coast and Mali.

Omedia is a leading agency in Western Sub-Saharan Africa and performs a large span of marketing research surveys, as well as audience measurement, advertising, editorial and digital monitoring. Its client's portfolio includes international companies (including large French organizations), institutions, and local clients. Omedia was previously owned by Mediametrie, the leading French media audience measurement company.

By investing in Omedia, Ipsos will develop its business, in French speaking African markets, with its existing clients and will leverage robust operational capabilities in the region.

Ben Page, Ipsos CEO, said "The acquisition of Omedia is a great opportunity to offer more services to our clients, in countries where we had limited capacities so far. We are happy to welcome more great professionals which will help our development in Africa”.

Yannick Carriou, Chairman and CEO of Médiamétrie said "I am delighted that Omedia is joining the Ipsos Group. The team will discover how dynamic and innovative Ipsos is. As Omedia will continue to be Mediametrie's partner of choice in the region, all our clients will benefit from even stronger capabilities”.

