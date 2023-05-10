|
10.05.2023 18:00:00
Ipsen SA - Monthly information relative to the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - April 2023
Monthly information relative to the total number of voting rights
and shares composing the share capital
(in accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|Date
|Total number of shares composing the share capital
|Total number of voting rights (1)
|30 April 2023
|83,814,526
|Gross total* of voting rights: 132,089,350
|Net total** of voting rights: 130,926,938
(1) Existence of a statutory clause imposing an obligation to declare threshold crossing complementary to the one relative to the legal thresholds (Article 10).
* Gross total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, including the number of shares which benefit of double voting rights and the number of treasury shares. The « Gross total » is used as a basis for the calculation of threshold crossings.
** Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights.
Attachment
