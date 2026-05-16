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16.05.2026 16:11:07
Ipsen : Corabotase Data Demonstrate Rapid, Durable Efficacy In Glabellar Lines
(RTTNews) - Ipsen SA (IPN.PA, IPSEY) presented the first corabotase data (n=183) for moderate-to- severe glabellar lines at the 2026 Scale Symposium in Nashville, TN. Corabotase is Ipsen's first-in-class recombinant neuroinhibitor, RNITM.
In the trial, at Week 4, 66% of patients treated with corabotase (50ng) showed a statistically significant =2-grade improvement (composite response) vs 0% with placebo. 54.3% of patients treated with Dysport showed a >2-grade improvement (composite response) at Week 4. At Week 24, 60.8% of patients treated with corabotase (50ng) experienced clinically significant sustained duration of effect vs placebo (0.2%) and vs Dysport (36.7%), defined as an investigator-assessed score of "none" or "mild" of line severity. These results were reinforced by patient satisfaction scores with 82.8% of those treated with corabotase (50ng) rating "very satisfied" or "satisfied" on the Subject Level of Satisfaction (SLS) 4-point categorical scale.
Patient reported data also showed a rapid onset of action with corabotase (50ng) of 0.84 days and was well-tolerated with no significant safety concerns with any of the evaluated doses of corabotase across Stage 1. Frequency of adverse events was comparable across all treatment arms of corabotase, Dysport and placebo. Corabotase continued to show a greater response in line severity vs Dysport at Week 36. In this trial, Dysport was shown to perform consistently with its clinical profile.
Following evaluation of these data, the 50ng dose was selected for further evaluation in Phase III LAURITE program. The Phase II LANTIC trial remains ongoing with proof-of-concept data expected for two further aesthetic indications in forehead and lateral canthal lines.
IPN.PA closed Friday's regular trading at EUR 166.00 up EUR 0.20 or 0.12%.
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Der Hardwarehersteller hat überzeugende Zahlen vorgelegt und möchte das operative Momentum beibehalten. An der Börse ist Logitech zwar zunächst an einem technischen Widerstand gescheitert - die Chance auf den Ausbruch nach oben ist aber intakt.Weiterlesen!
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