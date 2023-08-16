Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ipsen Aktie [Valor: 2348805 / ISIN: FR0010259150]
16.08.2023 11:50:28

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 32 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/08/2023FR001025915040115.70CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/08/2023FR00102591501,560115.33XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/08/2023FR001025915061121.00AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/08/2023FR001025915034118.30CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/08/2023FR00102591501,505119.50XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/08/2023FR001025915047120.70AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/08/2023FR0010259150158120.85TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/08/2023FR00102591501,395120.75XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/08/2023FR00102591502122.10AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/08/2023FR001025915062121.96CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/08/2023FR00102591501,536121.76XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/08/2023FR00102591501,600121.32XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL8,000119.74 

Attachment


