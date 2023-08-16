IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 32 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/08/2023 FR0010259150 40 115.70 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,560 115.33 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/08/2023 FR0010259150 61 121.00 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/08/2023 FR0010259150 34 118.30 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,505 119.50 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/08/2023 FR0010259150 47 120.70 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/08/2023 FR0010259150 158 120.85 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,395 120.75 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/08/2023 FR0010259150 2 122.10 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/08/2023 FR0010259150 62 121.96 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,536 121.76 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,600 121.32 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 8,000 119.74

Attachment