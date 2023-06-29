Ipsen announces positive outcome of FDA Advisory Committee on investigational palovarotene for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'184 0.4%  SPI 14'728 0.5%  Dow 33'853 -0.2%  DAX 15'949 0.6%  Euro 0.9789 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'345 0.9%  Gold 1'908 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27'040 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8964 0.3%  Öl 73.6 1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Tesla nach wie vor Auto-Aktie und keine KI-Aktie: Morgan Stanley-Analyst erklärt warum
Die Angst vor einer Rezession steigt: Warum Analysten verstärkt auf den Swiss Market Index setzen
Die besten Cannabis-Aktien kaufen: So profitieren Sie vom Marihuana-Boom
Trotz Konjunktursorgen: Wells Fargo sieht für 2023 starken US-Dollar
Tesla-Konkurrent Lordstown Motors beantragt Insolvenz und verklagt Foxconn: Lordstown-Aktie fällt an der NASDA
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Logitech2575132ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Ipsen Aktie [Valor: 2348805 / ISIN: FR0010259150]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.06.2023 02:00:52

Ipsen announces positive outcome of FDA Advisory Committee on investigational palovarotene for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva

Ipsen
104.10 EUR -3.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Advisory committee voted 10 for and 4 against that evidence from the Phase III MOVE study show palovarotene is an effective treatment in patients with the ultra-rare bone disease fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP)
  • Advisory committee further voted 11 for and 3 against on the benefits of palovarotene outweighing the risks, for the treatment of patients with FOP
  • FDA PDUFA action date is anticipated by August 16, 2023

PARIS, FRANCE, 29 June 2023 – Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee (EMDAC) voted in favor of investigational palovarotene as an effective treatment, with a positive risk-benefit profile, for people living with the ultra-rare bone disease, fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). The FDA is currently reviewing the New Drug Application (NDA) for palovarotene with a decision anticipated by August 16, 2023. If approved, palovarotene will be the first treatment in the U.S. for FOP.

"We are pleased with the outcome today and believe that the vote of the FDA advisory committee conveys the potential of palovarotene in helping manage the severe impacts of FOP. For people living with this ultra-rare bone disease, mobility is severely restricted and they experience a significant loss of function, all of which completely changes the course of their lives and can shorten life-expectancy,” said Howard Mayer, Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development for Ipsen. "We are very grateful to the patients and healthcare professionals who have participated in our clinical trials and to the individuals who selflessly shared their very personal experiences of living with FOP during the advisory committee. We will continue to work closely with the FDA on the next steps.”

The advisory committee voted 10 for and 4 against that evidence from the Phase III MOVE study show palovarotene is an effective treatment in patients with the ultra-rare bone disease fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). The committee further voted 11 for and 3 against on the benefits of palovarotene outweighing the risks, for the treatment of patients with FOP.

FOP is an ultra-rare disease that causes permanent and continuous bone growth in soft and connective tissues like muscles, tendons and ligaments, also known as heterotopic ossification or HO.1 FOP impacts the lives of an estimated 400 people in the U.S. and 900 people globally.2,3 As the disease continuously progresses with flare-up episodes causing rapid bone growth, FOP severely restricts mobility and function.3 Most people living with FOP inevitably lose the ability to eat and drink on their own, can not provide self-care or use the restroom themselves, and are unable to maintain employment.4 By the age of 30, most people with FOP require a wheelchair and full-time caregiver assistance.2 Without disease-modifying treatments, current management is limited to palliative care, and ultimately, FOP shortens the median life expectancy to 56 years as untimely death is caused by bone formation around the ribcage leading to breathing problems and cardiorespiratory failure.2

The advisory committee’s recommendation is based on its review of the efficacy and safety data package for palovarotene, that included results from the Phase III MOVE trial, the first and largest multicenter, open-label trial in adult and pediatric patients, which demonstrated a clinically meaningful reduction in new abnormal bone formation (HO) and a well-characterized safety profile.5

Palovarotene; a potential treatment for FOP
Palovarotene is an investigational oral medicine that selectively targets the retinoic-acid receptor gamma (RAR?), which is an important regulator of skeletal development and ectopic bone in the retinoid signaling pathway. Palovarotene is designed to mediate the interactions between the receptors, growth factors and proteins within the retinoid signaling pathway to reduce new abnormal bone formation (HO). Palovarotene received Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy Designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the potential treatment of FOP and was granted Priority Review. Palovarotene is also under review with a number of regulatory authorities. Palovarotene is currently authorized for use in appropriate patients in Canada and United Arab Emirates where it is marketed as SohonosTM (palovarotene capsules).6

ENDS

About Ipsen 
Ipsen is a global, mid-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience. With total sales of €3.0bn in FY 2022, Ipsen sells medicines in over 100 countries. Alongside its external-innovation strategy, the Company’s research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life-science hubs: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, U.K.; Cambridge, U.S.; Shanghai, China. Ipsen has around 5,400 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com

For further information:

Contacts

 

Investors

  		 
Craig Marks
Vice President, Investor Relations
+44 (0)7584 349 193

  		Nicolas Bogler
Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 52 19 98 92
Media

  		 
Amy Wolf
VP, Head of Corporate Brand Strategy
& Communications
+41 79 576 07 23

 

Anna Gibbins
Global Head of Franchise Communications,
Rare Disease
+44 7717801900

  		Rachel Reiff
U.S. Head of Franchise Communications
+1 908 616 1680

 

 

Ioana Piscociu
Senior Manager
Global Media Relations
+33 6 69 09 12 96

 

Ipsen’s forward-looking statements
The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein are based on Ipsen’s management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. All of the above risks could affect Ipsen’s future ability to achieve its financial targets, which were set assuming reasonable macroeconomic conditions based on the information available today. Use of the words ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’ and ‘expects’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including Ipsen’s expectations regarding future events, including regulatory filings and determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were prepared without taking into account external-growth assumptions and potential future acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by Ipsen. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely to happen in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising medicine in early development phase or clinical trial may end up never being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably for regulatory or competition reasons. Ipsen must face or might face competition from generic medicine that might translate into a loss of market share. Furthermore, the research and development process involves several stages each of which involves the substantial risk that Ipsen may fail to achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its efforts with regards to a medicine in which it has invested significant sums. Therefore, Ipsen cannot be certain that favorable results obtained during preclinical trials will be confirmed subsequently during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the medicine concerned. There can be no guarantees a medicine will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that the medicine will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and healthcare legislation; global trends toward healthcare cost containment; technological advances, new medicine and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new-medicine development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Ipsen's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of Ipsen’s patents and other protections for innovative medicines; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. Ipsen also depends on third parties to develop and market some of its medicines which could potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave in such ways which could cause damage to Ipsen’s activities and financial results. Ipsen cannot be certain that its partners will fulfil their obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from those agreements. A default by any of Ipsen’s partners could generate lower revenues than expected. Such situations could have a negative impact on Ipsen’s business, financial position or performance. Ipsen expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements, targets or estimates contained in this press release to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. Ipsen’s business is subject to the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and uncertainties set out are not exhaustive and the reader is advised to refer to Ipsen’s latest Universal Registration Document, available on ipsen.com.

1 Kaplan FS, et al. The medical management of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva: current treatment considerations. Proc Intl Clin Council FOP 1:1-111, 2019.
2 Liljesthröm M, Pignolo RJ, Kaplan FS. Epidemiology of the Global Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) Community. J Rare Dis Res Treat. (2020) 5(2): 31-36
3 Pignolo, RJ et al. Bone. 2020; 134:115274.
4 Al Mukaddam M, et al. Val Health 2022;25:S273 (POSA427)
5 Pignolo RJ, Hsiao E, Al Mukaddam M et al. Reduction of New HO in the Open-Label, Phase 3 MOVE Trial of Palovarotene for Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP). J Bone Miner Res. 2022.
6 Government of Canada, Notice Multiple Additions to the Prescription Drug List (PDL). Viewed 30 November 2022, <https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/drugs-health-products/drug-products/prescription-drug-list/notices-changes/multiple-additions-2022-01-24.html>.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Ipsen

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS

Inside Trading & Investment

28.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
28.06.23 Marktüberblick: Fresenius Medical Care unter Druck
28.06.23 SMI vor freundlichem Handelsauftakt
28.06.23 Börse Aktuell – Die Angst vor einer Rezession wächst
27.06.23 Julius Bär: 11.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
27.06.23 Rekordauftrag für Airbus
27.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS
23.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'630.05 19.97 BTSSMU
Short 11'888.38 13.64 6SSMPU
Short 12'323.74 8.87 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'183.55 28.06.2023 17:30:36
Long 10'697.46 18.64 XDSSMU
Long 10'488.49 13.81 VXSSMU
Long 10'031.04 8.87 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ipsen 104.10 -3.25% Ipsen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer: Swiss Life bleibt mit IFRS-Anpassung auf Kurs
UBS-Aktie steigt: UBS will wohl mehr als die Hälfte der CS-Belegschaft abbauen - CS-Schweiz-Geschäft könnte wohl absorbiert werden
Starinvestor Ray Dalio warnt vor grosser Schuldenkrise in den USA - Wie sich Anleger positionieren sollten
UBS-Aktie stabil: UBS-CEO Ermotti will mehr Klarheit zu CS-Integration schaffen
Idorsia-Aktie wenig bewegt: Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit von Idorsia-Medikament Aprocitentan durch Studie belegt
Rheinmetall liefert Leopard-2-Panzer an die Ukraine - Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Verlusten
Enormes Kurspotenzial bei Tesla-Aktie? Weshalb Analysten die Tesla-Aktie bei 335 US-Dollar sehen
Die Angst vor einer Rezession steigt: Warum Analysten verstärkt auf den Swiss Market Index setzen
Die Sandoz-Aktie wird in den SMI drängen - wer muss dafür weichen?
Meyer Burger-Aktie leichter: Meyer Burger zeigt Interesse an neuen deutschen Investitionshilfen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit