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Apple Aktie 908440 / US0378331005

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19.06.2026 00:10:01

IPhone 18 Pro Rumored To Feature Larger Camera Bump For Advanced Imaging Upgrades

Apple
239.25 CHF 1.30%
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(RTTNews) - It looks like the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will keep the same general size as the previous models, but they might have a noticeably larger camera module, which could make the back of the phones a bit thicker.

Recent reports claim that the thickness of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, including the camera setup, might rise to around 13.77mm, up from 12.92mm in the last version. This increase is mainly due to bigger camera components instead of the phone itself getting thicker.

The upgraded camera system is rumored to feature a new 48-megapixel ultra-large main image sensor, along with a variable-aperture camera. This new lens would let in different amounts of light, helping to take better photos in various lighting situations.

On top of the improved main camera, there are whispers that Apple is also enhancing the telephoto lens, which could further bulk up the camera housing.

Over the years, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has consistently increased the size of iPhone cameras to boost image quality, low-light performance, and zoom features.

As of now, Apple hasn't officially unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro series or confirmed any of these specs.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.4033 18.12.2026 153821714
Long 12.0301 18.12.2026 151639696
Long 96.2429 18.09.2026 156743196
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.4033 10.92 155496266
Long 10.6937 6.59 156467788
Long 17.8228 2.76 157534922
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.2911 9.94 145247147
Short 8.4424 8.05 156467606
Short 15.038 3.12 157536009
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -61.11 112514929
Long 10 -33.53 135581371
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Redcare zündet den Befreiungsschlag

Mit einer überraschenden Prognoseanhebung meldet sich die Online-Apotheke eindrucksvoll zurück. Die Aktie springt über wichtige Chartmarken, Analysten sehen neues Potenzial - und das Wachstum gewinnt wieder spürbar an Breite.

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