08.06.2020 03:00:00

IPC's Unigy Wins Infrastructure Technology Award at Singapore Business Awards 2020

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, today announced that its Unigy solution has won the Infrastructure Technology Award for financial services in the Singapore Business Review's Technology Excellence Awards 2020.

"We are honored that, year after year, our Unigy platform is recognized by industry leaders, customers and partners," said Bruce Maslen, Vice President, Asia-Pacific Sales, IPC. "As the industry continues to evolve, we are continually designing new solutions and developing our offerings to meet the evolving needs of financial organizations. Unigy is a prime example of our focus on making the trading environment more efficient and productive through a unified communications platform."

Unigy is a widely adopted, secure, compliant, end-to-end solution purpose-built to address the specific needs of the global regulated financial markets community. With more than 110,000 users, Unigy has experienced robust growth in installations over the past year and seamlessly interoperates with IPC's Connexus financial ecosystem - consisting of over 6,600 market participant locations in 750 cities around the world -- with access to other industry-leading partners and providers.

The unified communications platform provides financial organizations greater control, reliability, and a fully effective integrated communications solution with a broad array of capabilities for the surveillance, management and maintenance of a firm's trading communications infrastructure.

Market participants interested in speaking to IPC's subject matter experts can schedule a meeting with their teams here.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

The Technology Excellence Awards, presented by Singapore Business Review, was held via video conferencing throughout the first and second week of June.

This year's nominations were judged by a panel consisting of Daryl Pereira, Head of Cyber at KPMG; Cheang Wai Keat, Head of Advisory Services in Singapore and ASEAN Technology Consulting Leader at Ernst & Young; Chin Chee Choon, Advisory Leader and Assurance Director at Nexia TS; Rizwi Wun, Partner, Acting Head of Intellectual Property and Technology Practice Group at RHTLaw Asia; Carolyn Chin-Parry, Managing Director and Digital Accelerator Leader at PwC.

Media Contacts:

Patrick Chambeau

Raewyn McBain

IPC Systems, Inc.

Pink Tiger Media for IPC

+33-1-55-82-91-50

+852-9765-9275

Patrick.Chambeau@ipc.com

Raewyn.McBain@pinktigermedia.com

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200605/2822664-1LOGO

SOURCE IPC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.22
6.99 %
Adecco Group 51.64
6.12 %
CS Group 10.21
5.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 380.10
3.46 %
UBS Group 11.34
3.04 %
Nestle 102.60
-0.16 %
Roche Hldg G 332.15
-0.18 %
SGS 2’331.00
-0.85 %
Swisscom 501.20
-1.38 %
Givaudan 3’395.00
-2.67 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.06.20
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV
05.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
05.06.20
SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
05.06.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / LafargeHolcim – 200er-EMA im Fokus
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
03.06.20
Verschleiern gelassene europäische Devisen- und Anleihemärkte Unsicherheit? – CME Group
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
05.06.20
Schroders: Saubere Technologien und Klimapolitik: die globale Finanzkrise und Covid-19
mehr
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat Warren Buffetts Value-Strategie in der Coronakrise das Nachsehen?
Megaübernahme voraus: Britischer Pharmakonzern AstraZeneca ist an Gilead interessiert
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Megaszenarien: Wie viel ist dran an Bitcoin-Prognosen von 200'000 Dollar und mehr?
Neue Normalität: In diesen Branchen sorgt die Corona-Pandemie für neue Trends
KW 23: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
OPEC einig über Verlängerung der Erdöl-Förderlimits
Umsatzgarant? Was Amazon von seinem Amazon Prime wirklich hat
So will Tesla den Preis für den Model 3 weiter drücken
Skalierbarkeit im Fokus: Ethereum könnte kurz vor einer Rally stehen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zieht vor dem Wochenende an -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Freitag mit Kurssprung -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester in den Feierabend
An der Wall Street nahmen die Bullen das Ruder in die Hand. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Grundstimmung am Freitag freundlich. Auf dem Parkett in Deutschland griffen Anleger zu. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB