IPC Wins Best Artificial Intelligence Based Solution at the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2020

HONG KONG, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, announced today that its Blotter solution, an innovative data visualization tool built in partnership with GreenKey Technologies, has won Best AI Based Solution at the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2020. The WatersTechnology Asia Awards recognize excellence in the deployment and management of financial information and technology within Asia's capital market community.

"As a leader in trading communications and innovation around emerging technologies, such as natural language processing, machine learning, and speech recognition, we are honored that the Blotter solution has been recognized by industry leaders in this year's WatersTechnology Asia awards," said Bruce Maslen, Vice President, Asia-Pacific Sales, IPC. "Blotter has broken new ground in trade execution, analytics and compliance and is a remarkable feat of engineering as trading is fast-paced, uses unique terminology, and often occurs in noisy environments. It is a prime example of how IPC is unlocking the value in voice communications and developing highly accurate language models to serve the financial markets both in Asia and around the world."

Blotter is a pioneering data visualization tool designed by IPC to leverage GreenKey's industry-leading NLP engine and enables financial market participants to convert their over-the-counter (OTC) voice quotes into a structured data feed. With millions of voice quotes generated daily over IPC's communications platform, Blotter has the capability to unlock this market data by structuring it with GreenKey's patented NLP technology. Blotter seamlessly interoperates with IPC's Connexus Cloud financial ecosystem - consisting of over 6,600 market participant locations in 750 cities around the world.

Market participants interested in speaking to IPC's subject matter experts can schedule a meeting with our teams here.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

The WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2020, was held via video conferencing throughout the second week of July.

Media Contacts:

Patrick Chambeau

IPC Systems, Inc.

+33 1 55 82 91 50

Patrick.Chambeau@ipc.com



Raewyn McBain

Pink Tiger Media for IPC

+852 9765 9275

Raewyn.McBain@pinktigermedia.com

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200708/2851619-1logo

SOURCE IPC