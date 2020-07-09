09.07.2020 03:28:00

IPC Wins Best Artificial Intelligence Based Solution at the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2020

HONG KONG, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, announced today that its Blotter solution, an innovative data visualization tool built in partnership with GreenKey Technologies, has won Best AI Based Solution at the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2020. The WatersTechnology Asia Awards recognize excellence in the deployment and management of financial information and technology within Asia's capital market community.

"As a leader in trading communications and innovation around emerging technologies, such as natural language processing, machine learning, and speech recognition, we are honored that the Blotter solution has been recognized by industry leaders in this year's WatersTechnology Asia awards," said Bruce Maslen, Vice President, Asia-Pacific Sales, IPC. "Blotter has broken new ground in trade execution, analytics and compliance and is a remarkable feat of engineering as trading is fast-paced, uses unique terminology, and often occurs in noisy environments. It is a prime example of how IPC is unlocking the value in voice communications and developing highly accurate language models to serve the financial markets both in Asia and around the world."

Blotter is a pioneering data visualization tool designed by IPC to leverage GreenKey's industry-leading NLP engine and enables financial market participants to convert their over-the-counter (OTC) voice quotes into a structured data feed. With millions of voice quotes generated daily over IPC's communications platform, Blotter has the capability to unlock this market data by structuring it with GreenKey's patented NLP technology. Blotter seamlessly interoperates with IPC's Connexus Cloud financial ecosystem - consisting of over 6,600 market participant locations in 750 cities around the world.

Market participants interested in speaking to IPC's subject matter experts can schedule a meeting with our teams here.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

The WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2020, was held via video conferencing throughout the second week of July.

Media Contacts:                                                                  

Patrick Chambeau  
IPC Systems, Inc.
+33 1 55 82 91 50  
Patrick.Chambeau@ipc.com 

Raewyn McBain
Pink Tiger Media for IPC          
+852 9765 9275
Raewyn.McBain@pinktigermedia.com

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200708/2851619-1logo

SOURCE IPC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 105.98
0.68 %
ABB 23.00
0.57 %
Lonza Grp 527.20
0.42 %
Swisscom 491.10
0.20 %
Sika 186.65
0.11 %
Swiss Life Hldg 348.80
-1.36 %
Alcon 53.66
-1.47 %
CieFinRichemont 62.32
-1.49 %
The Swatch Grp 189.75
-1.58 %
Adecco Group 44.92
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.07.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update – July 2020
08.07.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08.07.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt heraus
08.07.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen haben geliefert / ABB – Rally noch nicht zu Ende?
07.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
06.07.20
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
06.07.20
Schroders: Coronavirus highlights the importance of the employee-employer relationship
02.07.20
Schroders: Palm oil: how bad is it really?
mehr
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO schiesst hoch
Trump-Regierung skeptisch gegenüber Kryptowährungen - Vormachtstellung des US-Dollar im Fokus
Swiss Tax Report: Ist das Steuerparadies Schweiz in Gefahr?
Deutlich unter Branchen-Schnitt: Tesla senkt Preise für Solarpanels radikal
Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Credit Suisse will sich chinesisches Joint Venture einverleiben - Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter
Indexänderung im SMI: Adecco muss Platz im Leitindex räumen
US-Behörden ermitteln angeblich gegen Wirecard - Aktie nachbörslich tiefrot
Kardex-Aktie bricht ein: Kardex mit Gewinnwarnung
Wirecard-Bilanzskandal: Wer vom Untergang des einstigen Börsenstars profitieren könnte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt notierte am Mittwoch in der Verlustzone. Der DAX bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Wall Street tendierte zur Wochenmitte letztlich höher. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB