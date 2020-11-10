IPC Shopping Centre, Together with IKEA Redefines 11.11 Shopping Experience for the New Normal

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with 11.11, IPC Shopping Centre is proud to announce the launch of the Super Seram Sale. The Halloween themed sale happening from now until 30thNovember 2020 offers shoppers a new level of convenience to plan their shopping ahead of time through the Super Seram Sale microsite (superseramsale.my) that is filled with exclusive deals and promotions from tenants.

"With the rise of COVID-19 cases in Klang Valley, we aim to provide a convenient, safe, and unique shopping experience for the many people. The Super Seram Sale is curated to bridge the gap between physical and digital channels and provide alternatives for its shoppers. Shoppers can now browse through the best deals on our Super Seram Sale microsite as well as IKEA's e-commerce site and the newly launched IKEA shopping app. With the additional option to engage with a personal shopper, drive-thru curbside pickup, and delivery services through our exclusive partnerships with GoGet and Beep, shoppers don't need to feel 'seram' to satisfy their retail therapy needs," said Mark Tan, Marketing Manager of IPC Shopping Centre.

For those keen to visit the centre, all outlets in IPC remain fully open and ready to serve the community. Stringent hygiene, contact tracing, and social distancing practices are observed according to the latest government guidelines. This is to safeguard the well-being of our shoppers, co-workers, and communities during this trying times," he added.

Riding on the 11.11 frenzy, IPC Shopping Centre will be partnering with its tenants including Harvey Norman, All IT Hypermarket, Dr Hauschka, Popular, Skechers, Spotlight, and many more others for this month-long sale. The specially selected discounts and deals are available exclusively for IPC shoppers in conjunction with the Super Seram Sale.

Throughout the Super Seram Sale period, IPC Små Club members aged 12 and below can also redeem a free face shield at the i-Counter located at Level G. This is a small token to make shoppers with young families feel as safe and secure as possible.

Also, two of the highest spending members of IPC's loyalty program – Tack Club – will stand a chance to walk away with a Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer or a Sony PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB). To be eligible for this giveaway, Tack Club members are required to present their receipts at the i-Counter located at Level G. Members can also redeem a Seram e-vouchers worth RM10 when they spend a minimum of RM200 in two receipts.

The Super Seram Sale campaign will also be running nationwide at other shopping centres anchored by IKEA. Additionally, the much-anticipated IKEA Year End Sale will also be brought forward to 5th to 30th November to coincide with this exclusive sale period. For more information about the campaign and updates on the attractive in-store deals, visit https://superseramsale.my.

Contact:

Eugenie Lim

lime@ruderfinnasia.com

+60-1-6387-0846

SOURCE IPC Shopping Centre