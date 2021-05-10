IPC Shopping Centre Invites Visitors to Celebrate Raya Kaw Kaw

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Raya season, IPC Shopping Centre brings back the festive mood to every household through the Raya Kau Kaw Kaw campaign. From now until 23rd May 2021, visitors will be welcomed into a vibrantly decorated shopping centre with a 'kaw kaw' Raya ambience, while the online community can catch the Raya spirit through the shopping centre's digital 'retailtainment' offerings.

With the ever-changing consumer behaviour governed by the pandemic, the Raya Kau Kaw Kaw campaign is catered to the community regardless of their shopping preference. During the campaign, IPC will reward shoppers with a complementary RM10 e-voucher for spending in-stores or through their social commerce channels. Shopping centre visitors can also redeem one set of cutleries when they spend a minimum amount in-stores.

As a family-friendly shopping centre, IPC has also arrange special weekend activities for their Sma Club members. These children can then enjoy exclusive workshops such as making Raya scratch art and ketupat card; felt ketupat plushie, pencil topper, and Raya money pack; as well as Raya stained glass that will surely bring out their creativity.

"We are living in extraordinary times," said Mark Tan, Marketing Manager of IPC Shopping Centre. "Last year was the first time our Muslim friends experienced Ramadan and Raya during the COVID-19 pandemic, missing many well-loved traditions which includes the pre-Raya shopping spree. As the community is more prepared to adapt to the new normal of observing Ramadan and Raya this year, we have also equipped ourselves with a multi-channel approach that we have been adopting to better serve the households within our community. It is our goal to rekindle the festive cheer while keeping everyone safe amidst the pandemic."

"We believe that the decorations and activations play an important role in representing our cultural celebrations. This year, we have adopted a new festive layout, ensuring sufficient physical distancing while encouraging interactivity through augmented reality features on the interactive LED screen. We have also brought back special workshops and Små Buddies walkabouts for the first time since the pandemic hit so that our little shoppers can also experience their Raya Kaw Kaw."

As many are taking safety precautions and continue to remain at home, IPC Shopping Centre has partnered with DHL to offer nationwide delivery so that shoppers can enjoy exciting in-store deals wherever they may be. With that, the shopping centre hopes to continue spreading the festive cheer beyond the Damansara community and ensure that all households are equipped to celebrate their Raya to the fullest.

To ensure the safety of the community, IPC Shopping Centre is also committed to continuing adhering to the government's latest directives on hygiene, physical distancing, and contact tracing throughout the centre, including for the Iftar Picnic, special performances, and workshops for children.

