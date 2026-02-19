Heritage Distilling Aktie 139433354 / US42727R1041
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
19.02.2026 15:10:14
IP Strategy Holdings Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Program, Stock Falls In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (IPST), formerly known as Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc., Thursday announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program to buy back up to 1 million shares of its outstanding shares of common stock through December 31, 2026.
CEO Justin Stiefel noted that the program along with the previously-announced streamlining and cost reduction plans for 2026 reflects a very high degree of confidence in the company's long-term strategy and growth potential.
Stiefel added, "The Board's decision to authorize a share repurchase program reflects its belief that the market does not currently take into account the inherent value of our 53.2 million $IP tokens, nor the growth in higher-margin recurring revenue anticipated in 2026 from the transition to third-party custodied validator services."
In the pre-market hours, IPST is falling 5.67 percent, to $0.7499 on the Nasdaq.
Nachrichten zu Heritage Distilling Holding Co Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Heritage Distilling Holding Co Inc Registered Shs
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Applied Materials & Safran mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Lam Research
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Safran SA
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI nach Rekordhoch auf Richtungssuche -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street startet in Rot -- Nikkei letztlich im Plus - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt nach seiner Rekordjagd abkühlt, steckt der deutsche Leitindex Verluste ein. Die Wall Street startet mit Verlusten in die Donnerstagssitzung. Der japanische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu.