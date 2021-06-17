IOU Financial Announces the Repurchase of Approximately $1.9 Million of Convertible Debentures

Company follows through on plan to leverage strong cash position to consolidate its stake in capitalizing on the economic recovery.

MONTREAL, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU" or "the Company") (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses (IOUFinancial.com), announced today that, pursuant to its announcement on April 8, 2021 to repurchase up to $2.0M of its convertible debentures, it is repurchasing approximately $1.9 million of its convertible debentures in the capital of the Company (the "Debentures") at a discount per $1,000 of aggregate principal amount per Debenture. Such transactions are being carried out pursuant to repurchase agreements entered into with individual holders of Debentures.

The move to repurchase the Debentures comes after a year of strategic initiatives as part of IOU's Pandemic Resilience Plan that focussed on reducing corporate expenses while reaffirming commitments from its diverse portfolio of funding sources and capitalizing on new opportunities to continue to support small businesses in 2020.

"IOU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 put the Company in a position of strength to consolidate its stake in developing the opportunities ahead," said Robert Gloer, CEO. "We are proud and excited to follow through on that plan and maximize our exposure to the economic recovery."

Furthermore, IOU intends to repurchase up to an additional $500,000 of its Debentures at a discount per $1,000 of aggregate principal amount per Debenture ("the Repurchases"). IOU will seek to repurchase such Debentures pursuant to repurchase agreements to be entered into with individual holders of Debentures and to close the Repurchases by no later than July 31, 2021. There can be no assurances that any Debentures will be so repurchased, that all Debentures that an individual holder wishes to be repurchased will so be, or that the Repurchases will be completed by such date.

About IOU Financial Inc.

IOU Financial Inc. is a wholesale lender that provides quick and easy access to growth capital to small businesses through a network of preferred brokers across the US and Canada. Built on a proprietary technology platform that connects underwriters, merchants and brokers in real time, IOU Financial has become a trusted alternative to banks by underwriting US$898 million in loans to fund small business growth since 2009. To learn more about IOU Financial's corporate history, financial products, or to join our broker network please visit www.IOUFinancial.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address or discuss activities, events or developments that IOU expects or anticipates may occur in the future. These forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "may", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "intends", "seeks", "allows", "creates a path for", "puts in a position to" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. These forward-looking statements are subject to and involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of IOU, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory and shareholder approvals, the execution of definitive documentation, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing, risks related to the Company's incapacity to execute on its business plan, dependence on third-party service providers, competition, dependence on key personnel, security and confidentiality risk, technological development risk, IT disruptions, maintenance of client relationships, and litigation risk. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by such statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefit IOU will derive from them. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. IOU does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found beginning on page 20 under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in IOU's management's discussion and analysis dated May 20, 2021, which is available under IOU's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

