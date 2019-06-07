07.06.2019 19:51:00

IoT World names Kevin Brown of Schneider Electric CxO of the Year

BOSTON, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that IoT World named Kevin Brown as CxO of the Year in the Solution Provider category. The award recognizes outstanding leadership in IoT. As the SVP of Innovation and CTO of Schneider Electric's Secure Power Division, Brown was honored for his ability to drive innovation and embrace the disruption our industry faces.

Schneider Electric (PRNewsfoto/Schneider Electric)

As the leading global IoT conference and exhibition, IoT World introduced the awards this year to honor exemplary IoT projects, products and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in 11 categories, with 51 entries named as finalists. The categories in the competition stretched across the IoT ecosystem. Brown and 16 others were nominated in the Solution Provider category.

"The IoT World 'CxO of the Year' awards recognize executives whose outstanding leadership has resulted in the implementation and success of IoT in their businesses and beyond," said Zach Butler, director of Internet of Things World. "Huge congratulations to Kevin Brown for winning the solution provider category of the award. We saw almost 5,000 votes cast across the two CxO of the Year awards, in its first ever year. Kevin's win is a clear testament to how effective his IoT leadership has been!"

In his role at Schneider Electric, Kevin has a front row seat to the convergence of IT and OT. He heads the research and development portfolio and leads a talented team of experts focused on innovation. IT energy consumption is forecasted to grow twice as fast as all other electrical consumption globally, and his team's goal is to enable IoT while keeping sustainability and energy efficiency in mind.

"I am honored to receive this award from IoT World and proud to be part of Schneider Electric's outstanding team," Brown said. "I appreciate the support from my colleagues and I know that our company is leading the way. I can't wait to see what else we will accomplish."   

Schneider Electric is one of the only companies worldwide that offers a broad portfolio of OT solutions – from full power infrastructure to building management, industrial control, and data center infrastructure. Brown's team leverages this full portfolio to enable IoT everywhere and develop a fully integrated ecosystem.

The full list of the 2019 winners can be found online at www.iotworldtoday.com/.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

