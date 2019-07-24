+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
IoT Innovator Field Intelligence Joins Network Innovations Group, Expanding Remote Monitoring and Control Solutions for Global Customers

CALGARY, Alberta, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Innovations Inc. (NI), a global provider of solutions that enable critical operations, announces today that it has acquired San Diego-based Field Intelligence, Inc. (Field Intell). The acquisition will effectively combine Field Intell's expertise in developing smart monitoring solutions with NI's global network and field service capabilities. As a result, NI and Field Intell customer operations, which depend on critical data delivery, will benefit from improved financial and operational performance.

Over the last nine years, Field Intell has partnered with its clients to unlock value and enable profitable growth in its businesses, offering dual-mode Smart Monitoring IoT Solutions that provide 100-percent global coverage via satellite and terrestrial networks. Field Intell's clients include leaders in the equipment rental market, providing services into the Oil & Gas, Mining, Agriculture and Municipal Water industries. The company's IoT platform seamlessly integrates into clients' existing equipment and is flexible enough to be relocated to any geographical location without additional configuration requirements.

"Coupling Field Intell IoT systems with NI's deep expertise across multiple markets and technologies will enable the clients of both companies to seamlessly integrate and broaden the remote management and control of their operations, anywhere on the globe," says Arturo Gomez, president, Field Intelligence.

For Network Innovations, the decision to acquire Field Intelligence completes a critical part of its strategy to enable customers to operate anywhere and under any conditions. "We are excited to add Field Intell's deep skills in IoT and M2M, along with its experienced team, into the NI Group," says Derek Dawson, president, Network Innovations. "At NI, we strive to create valuable solutions that not only allow robust and seamless communications with remote devices, but also provide actionable insights that prevent downtime, improve business continuity and afford a true return on investment. We know that the Field Intell team is committed to this same philosophy, and this makes them a great addition to the NI Group."

About Network Innovations
Network Innovations, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, is a global integrator focused in the provision and support of systems that enable its customers to communicate anywhere on the planet. It specializes in the successful development and delivery of turn-key connectivity solutions for the maritime, energy, public safety, enterprise and government sectors. For more information, visit www.networkinv.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iot-innovator-field-intelligence-joins-network-innovations-group-expanding-remote-monitoring-and-control-solutions-for-global-customers-300890378.html

SOURCE Network Innovations

