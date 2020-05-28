Ionis Pharmaceuticals to host 2020 virtual annual meeting of stockholders

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will conduct its 2020 virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders and provide a general corporate update on Thursday, June 4, 2020. This event will be webcast live on the internet in place of an in-person meeting. To protect the health and safety of our stockholders, directors and employees, and in compliance with federal, state and local guidance related to COVID-19, the Company will not host an in-person meeting this year.

The virtual meeting will be held on Thursday, June 4 as follows:

5:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. ET ( 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. PT ) – Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We will host the Annual Meeting via live webcast on the internet.

We will host the Annual Meeting via live webcast on the internet. All stockholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2020 can listen to and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting live via the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IONS2020. Please log into the event page at least 15 minutes prior to the event to ensure enough time to download any necessary software needed to watch and listen to the webcast.

Stockholders will need their 16-digit control number included on their proxy card in order to log in, vote their shares and submit questions during the meeting.

Stockholders will need their 16-digit control number included on their proxy card in order to log in, vote their shares and submit questions during the meeting.



Stockholders without a control number should contact their brokerage firm at least 5 days in advance of the meeting for instructions on how to access the session.



If you encounter any difficulties accessing the live webcast or have problems with the webcast during the meeting, please call the number listed on the login page for assistance. A replay of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will not be available after the meeting.

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET ( 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT ) – Corporate update presented by Brett P. Monia , Ph.D., Ionis' chief executive officer. The live presentation will be available at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/cc/ions on the day and time of the meeting. An archived replay of the corporate update will be available for a limited time following the meeting at the same website address. Questions may be submitted using the online platform. We will provide as many answers as possible within the presentation timeframe.

No in-person attendance will be permitted at either session of the June 4th event.

Further information, including links and materials, are available on our website at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

ABOUT IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

As the leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, Ionis has created an efficient, broadly applicable, drug discovery platform called antisense technology that can treat diseases where no other therapeutic approaches have proven effective. Our drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for actionable promise and realized hope for patients with unmet needs. We created the first and only approved treatment for children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy as well as the world's first RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Our sights are set on all the patients we have yet to reach with a pipeline of more than 40 novel medicines designed to potentially treat a broad range of diseases, including neurological, cardiovascular, infectious, and pulmonary diseases.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on twitter @ionispharma.

