ION outlines $18 million cost reduction plan to mitigate adverse macroeconomic forces while maintaining business continuity

HOUSTON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced enhanced measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and oil price volatility while maintaining business continuity. The Company plans to scale down costs by $18 million during the remaining nine months of 2020 to preserve cash and manage liquidity, building on the >$20 million permanent cuts taken in January of this year. ION's asset light strategy avoids significant fixed costs and provides flexibility to easily scale the business to meet demand.

ION's priority remains the health and wellbeing of all our employees and the communities in which we operate and, earlier this week, we described the steps we had taken to rapidly shift 95% of our workforce to remote working and enhance protocols in accordance with CDC recommendations for the remaining 5% of exempted essential employees onsite.

We have now also assessed the related impact of E&P budget reductions to our business and, while the duration and extent of coronavirus is difficult to predict, we are taking decisive action to proactively manage our business. We are implementing the following initiatives to reduce costs by $18 million during the remaining nine months of 2020 as outlined below:

We are reducing personnel expenses ~$13 million through a variety of furlough programs and reduced compensation arrangements. ION executives are taking a 20% base salary reduction and a tiered reduction scheme is being cascaded to the rest of the worldwide workforce. These temporary reductions go into effect no later than April 10 th and will last until market conditions improve. The Board of Directors will also be taking a cut to compensation in alignment with all stakeholders. In addition, we will eliminate the modest 2019 bonus payout that had been approved prior. We believe we were right-sized for our vision and business plans as we entered 2020, and that this response significantly reduces costs while retaining our talented workforce and preserves their access to benefits through this challenging time.

We are further decreasing SG&A costs by ~$5 million. We will continue curtailing the use of external contractors and narrow our supply chain, while implementing new systems and processes that more efficiently support our business. We slashed spending on physical trade shows and quickly pivoted to new digital go-to-market strategies. T&E has been cut by over 80% through the end of the year.

In addition to the aforementioned cost reductions, we are also scaling back capital expenditure estimates for the year to $20-$35 million, down from our initial estimate of $35-$50 millionto reflect both reduced seismic demand and travel/border restrictions impacting new data acquisition offshore. The majority of our capital expenditures relate to investments in our multi-client data library. Our sanctioning approach continues to require that a majority of new multi-client program costs are underwritten by customers or other financial partners. Our conservative approach to data library investment, successfully implemented in prior downturns, is a prudent way to respond to sudden reductions in demand for new data. This provides flexibility to aggressively reduce cash outflows while shifting to much lower cost reimaging programs. Non-program related capex associated with computing infrastructure and corporate IT has also been removed from our revised 2020 budget.

"The combination of our business continuity plans and cost reduction initiatives enable ION to remain agile and support clients while navigating these uncertain times," said Chris Usher, ION's President and Chief Executive Officer. "I believe we are better positioned given our first quarter results, and with decent levels of backlog and recurring revenue in some parts of the business, we can mitigate some of the immediate impacts of the market decline. These new expense reductions, on top of the over $20 million of cost cuts that we announced in January, create a significantly improved buffer for maneuvering through unprecedented times in our world, and our industry. We are actively evaluating innovative ways to retain our talented team, including the applicability of government relief efforts around the globe."

