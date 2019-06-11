ION expands 2D multi-client program offshore northeast Canada

HOUSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced an expansion to the Company's 2D multi-client program offshore Newfoundland, Canada. Due to continued client interest, the second phase of GrandSPAN has now more than doubled in size from last year's expectation to nearly 11,000 km. The industry-supported program is designed to both augment the results from the initial phase of the program acquired in 2018 and combine the regional program with two other ION BasinSPAN programs on the eastern Canadian margin, creating a contiguous regional seismic data set in excess of 30,000 km offshore northeast Canada. Acquisition began in June with initial deliverables becoming available starting July 2019 to be of value ahead of the upcoming lease rounds.

"The program is intended to further improve the understanding of hydrocarbon potential, extend known plays into new areas and de-risk new play types and exploration investments," said Joe Gagliardi, Senior Vice President of ION's Ventures group. "With proven producing basins and under-explored proven basins, northeast Canada presents an attractive opportunity for near-field explorers to utilize existing infrastructure and technology in the area. The second phase of the program will tie at least 12 additional key wells, joining the 46 already incorporated into the program, to enable customers to correlate current producing discoveries to new exploration ideas."

To learn more, visit iongeo.com/GrandSPAN.

About ION

ION develops and leverages innovative technologies, creating value through data capture, analysis and optimization to enhance critical decision-making, enabling superior returns. For more information, visit iongeo.com.

