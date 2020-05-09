|
09.05.2020 20:00:00
Ion Exhibits Launches Online E-Store For PPE Demands
ITASCA, Ill., May 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With government mandates, essential businesses and the workforce planning on returning to safe environments, Ion is increasing manufacturing capacities of high-quality PPE such as reusable face shields, washable face masks, protective barriers, social distancing floor decals, touch-less tools and more.
Government mandates and better understanding of complete facial protection has increasing demand for face shields. Face shields are being used by all essential industries, including healthcare & dental, manufacturing & food processing facilities, banking, fire & police departments, food shelters, restaurants & retail and more.
Ion continues production of it's popular washable and breathable 3-ply face masks. The outer layers are 100% cotton, while the inner polypropylene layer provides a protective barrier. Masks are available with a 2 tie system for no ear fatigue or elastic eye loops.
New items recently added to the PPE are
Eye loupe face shields
Acrylic protective barriers
Social distancing foot and one-way floor decals
Touch-less multi-tool with bottle-opener
Find all PPE now on Ion Exhibits exclusive e-store, manufactured in the US by the can do Ion Team
https://ionexhibits-com.3dcartstores.com/
Ion Exhibits has restructured our manufacturing capabilities from focusing on trade show exhibits to personal protective equipment (PPE). By doing so, we have kept our staff working, and more importantly, lending our hands keeping people healthy and saving lives.
The cancellation of trade shows across the country began in March, resulting in over 140 projects being put on hold. This has severely impacted the ability for our team to carry out normal business operations, but we are keeping a can-do attitude by using the hiatus from trade shows as an opportunity to help local communities and businesses.
Our story, at the moment, is manufacturing high-quality washable/reusable face shields and 3-ply masks, portable barriers, social distancing decals and tools. Premium products made locally by our team, for our local communities and businesses in need.
SOURCE Ion Exhibits
